PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth golfers squared off with Bennington Thursday afternoon in a close varsity dual at Bay Hills Golf Club.
Bennington edged the Blue Devils 224-227 in the varsity event. The Badgers also won the junior varsity dual during the day. BHS defeated Plattsmouth 242-278 in the JV matchup.
Both teams competed on one of the hottest days of the season. The heat index in Plattsmouth reached 101 degrees at 5:35 p.m. Athletes from both schools were playing their final several holes at that time.
Coaches used golf carts to bring water to players during the afternoon. Golfers walked the hilly layout under bright sunshine and high humidity levels.
Riley Sedlak guided Plattsmouth in the varsity matchup with a 56. She produced a number of solid iron shots from the fairway during her round. Taylor Hardesty finished second for the Blue Devils with a 61.
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Riley Sedlak 56, Kelsey Blinston 65, Taylor Hardesty 61, Emily Martin 67, Jayden Hamilton 65. Team score 227.
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Abby Steadman 69, Julianna Hamilton 69, Eryn Henne 69, Karli Steadman 71, Natalia Roby 71, Felicity Cronin 72, Olivia Rotter 72. Team score 278.