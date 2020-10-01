Blue Devils host league golf tourney

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth golfers made history Wednesday by hosting the first Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Bay Hills Golf Club.

The Blue Devils competed against four programs at the inaugural TBC event. Ralston/Omaha Mercy, Nebraska City, Beatrice and Platteview traveled to Plattsmouth for 18 holes of action.

Ralston/Omaha Mercy won the league title with a team score of 395 and Nebraska City finished second with a 403. Plattsmouth claimed fifth place with a team total of 525.

Nebraska City’s Brynn Bohlen became the first TBC individual champion with a round of 87. She defeated Ralston/Omaha Mercy’s Grace Gonka by five strokes for the title.

Jayden Hamilton led Plattsmouth with a 16th-place round of 119. Julianna Hamilton, Taylor Hardesty and Olivia Rotter registered scores during the day for the Blue Devils.

Team Results

Ralston/Omaha Mercy 395, Nebraska City 403, Beatrice 406, Platteview 488, Plattsmouth 525

Top 15 Results