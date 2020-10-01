Blue Devils host league golf tourney

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth golfers made history Wednesday by hosting the first Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Bay Hills Golf Club.
The Blue Devils competed against four programs at the inaugural TBC event. Ralston/Omaha Mercy, Nebraska City, Beatrice and Platteview traveled to Plattsmouth for 18 holes of action.
Ralston/Omaha Mercy won the league title with a team score of 395 and Nebraska City finished second with a 403. Plattsmouth claimed fifth place with a team total of 525.
Nebraska City’s Brynn Bohlen became the first TBC individual champion with a round of 87. She defeated Ralston/Omaha Mercy’s Grace Gonka by five strokes for the title.
Jayden Hamilton led Plattsmouth with a 16th-place round of 119. Julianna Hamilton, Taylor Hardesty and Olivia Rotter registered scores during the day for the Blue Devils.
Team Results
Ralston/Omaha Mercy 395, Nebraska City 403, Beatrice 406, Platteview 488, Plattsmouth 525
Top 15 Results
1) Brynn Bohlen (NCY) 87, 2) Grace Gonka (RAL) 92, 3) Sydney Blum (NCY) 94, 4) Clare Gonka (RAL) 97, 5) Makenna Hutt (BEA) 98, 6) Kiera Paquette (BEA) 99, 7) Lilee Surdell (RAL) 99, 8) Ella Welsh (NCY) 101, 9) Blake Trusty (BEA) 104, 10) Paige Southwick (BEA) 105, 11) Neleigh Rush (RAL) 107, 13) Kitia Hobbs (PLV) 107, 14) Maddie Nielsen (BEA) 116, 15) Avery Dill (PLV) 117
Plattsmouth Results
Jayden Hamilton 62-57 119 (16th), Julianna Hamilton 64-61 125 (18th), Taylor Hardesty 67-62 129 (22nd), Olivia Rotter 78-74 152 (28th)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!