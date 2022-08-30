Blue Devils host Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Rhylander Park was filled with the sounds of fast feet on Tuesday afternoon during the annual Plattsmouth Invite.

Girls and boys from across the region came to Plattsmouth for a series of five-kilometer races. Athletes traveled around ball diamonds, through woods and across grass surfaces at the season-opening event. Crowds were able to watch the runners from several vantage points on the course.

The Plattsmouth girls earned fifth place in team standings with 57 points. Natalie Briggs (22:08.87, 8th) and Lindsey Garcia (22:54.60, 15th) led Plattsmouth with medal-winning times. Jolie Dix, Mila Wehrbein, Evie Barr and Ava Nolde helped the Blue Devils in the varsity race.

Omaha North senior Nayera Abdessalam and Auburn freshman Liston Crotty competed at the top of the leaderboard the entire race. Abdessalam won the championship in 20:52.81 and Crotty placed second in 20:57.60. Blair junior Allie Czapla finished third in 21:43.83.

The Plattsmouth boys finished fourth in team standings with 48 points. Elijah Dix (17:01.36, 2nd) and Carter Moss (17:40.82, 5th) highlighted the squad with medal-winning times. Alden McKnight, Hunter Mazzulla, Joel Moore and Daniel Barajas helped the varsity team during the day.

Dix gave defending champion Mesuidi Ejerso a tough battle throughout the race. The South Sioux City senior crossed the tape in 16:56.35 to edge Dix by five seconds. Ejerso had won the 2021 Plattsmouth Invite by a 46-second margin.

Girls Team Results

Omaha Duchesne 45 (won tiebreaker), South Sioux City 45, Auburn 46, Blair 48, Plattsmouth 57, Fort Calhoun 69, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 117, Omaha Bryan, Omaha North no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Nayera Abdessalam (OMN) 20:52.81, 2) Liston Crotty (AUB) 20:57.60, 3) Allie Czapla (BLA) 21:43.83, 4) Lorena Valdivia (SSC) 21:48.29, 5) Corinne Mansour (ODH) 21:50.59, 6) Kristen Billings (AUB) 21:52.66, 7) Eva Wentz (ODH) 21:55.31, 8) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 22:00.87, 9) Bria Bench (FTC) 22:03.05, 10) Maelie Nelson (FTC) 22:03.97, 11) Reece Ewoldt (BLA) 22:17.42, 12) Mariana Romero (SSC) 22:37.25, 13) Maggie Lickteig (ODH) 22:43.16, 14) Gloria Flores (SSC) 22:44.04, 15) Lindsey Garcia (PLT) 22:54.60

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Natalie Briggs 22:00.87 (8th), Lindsey Garcia 22:54.60 (15th), Jolie Dix 23:07.14 (16th), Mila Wehrbein 23:31.13 (22nd), Evie Barr 26:09.72 (36th), Ava Nolde 27:35.82 (42nd)

Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results

Emmi Newlin 25:57.66 (9th), Alyssa Rubida 26:18.15 (12th), Emily Macias-Palomar 26:22.39 (13th), Dani Rozier 33:19.42 (60th)

Boys Team Results

Elkhorn Mount Michael 37 (won tiebreaker), South Sioux City 37, Blair 46, Plattsmouth 48, Fort Calhoun 61, Auburn 109, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 125, Omaha Bryan 150, Omaha North, Sidney (Iowa) no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Mesuidi Ejerso (SSC) 16:56.35, 2) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:01.36, 3) Dawson Fricke (BLA) 17:06.41, 4) Max McCoy (EMM) 17:18.95, 5) Carter Moss (PLT) 17:40.82, 6) Jude Storch (EMM) 17:55.18, 7) Ivan Morelos (SSC) 18:00.56, 8) Tristan Perry (AUB) 18:07.38, 9) Ely Olberding (FTC) 18:13.14, 10) Lance Olberding (FTC) 18:17.02, 11) Ted Lueders (BLA) 18:17.47, 12) Aiden Brink (EMM) 18:37.71, 13) Titus Jensen (SSC) 18:41.30, 14) Zach Keeling (BLA) 18:41.83, 15) Michael Rodgers (EMM) 18:42.37

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Elijah Dix 17:01.36 (2nd), Carter Moss 17:40.82 (5th), Alden McKnight 19:06.22 (21st), Hunter Mazzulla 19:07.08 (22nd), Joel Moore 19:23.26 (26th), Daniel Barajas 21:23.56 (44th)

Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results

Riley Moore 20:14.03 (8th), Ethan Moore 20:29.32 (11th), Bobby Walz 23:56.59 (58th), Xavier Schmidt 25:11.67 (69th), Nathan Zak 27:38.13 (88th)