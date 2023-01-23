Blue Devils host Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Girls from Nebraska and Iowa arrived on Plattsmouth’s campus on Friday to wrestle in the Plattsmouth Invite.

The Blue Devils finished tenth in the 13-team tournament with 26 points. Daisy Hill, Riley Pletka, Olivia Byrom and Raquel Meneses represented Plattsmouth on the mat.

Hill (125 pounds), Pletka (135) and Meneses (155) finished fourth in their weight classes. Hill registered a pair of victories and Pletka and Meneses each won once during the day.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central scored 155 points to run away with the team title. Blair (103 points) edged Nebraska City (94) for second place.

The Blue Devils will travel to Wahoo on Friday, Jan. 27, for the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Beatrice, Malcolm, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo will begin the tournament at 4 p.m.

Team Results

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 155, Blair 103, Nebraska City 94, Ralston 78, Waverly 60, Elkhorn 58, Papillion-La Vista South 41, Auburn 38, Bennington 30, Plattsmouth 26, Falls City 4, Omaha Buena Vista 4, Millard West 0

Plattsmouth Results

125 – Daisy Hill (4th)

Pinned by Jasmia Rodriguez (WAV) 3:41, pinned Meagan Petersen (PLVS) 2:53, won by medical forfeit over Kianna Wingender (BEN), pinned by Jasmia Rodriguez (WAV) 2:23

135 – Riley Pletka (4th)

Pinned by Josie Biffar (BLA) 1:32, pinned Ariana Rodriguez (WAV) 1:45, pinned by Josie Biffar (BLA) 4:33

145 – Olivia Byrom

Pinned by Ashlee Cavender (RAL) 0:52, pinned by Zoe Thomas (PLVS) 1:41

155 – Raquel Meneses (4th)

Pinned by Alexandra Grow (PLVS) 5:57, pinned by Elizabeth Vice (FCHS) 2:10, pinned by Isabell Sunderman (CBLC) 3:35