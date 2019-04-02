{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan Oatman in Plattsmouth Invite medalist

Plattsmouth’s Ryan Oatman prepares to strike an iron shot on the fairway of the first hole at Bay Hills Golf Club Monday morning. Oatman helped the Blue Devils finish fifth in team standings at the Plattsmouth Invite. He earned a medal with a ninth-place round of 97.

 Brent Hardin / The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth golfers squared off with athletes from across the state Monday on their home course.

The Blue Devils hosted the Plattsmouth Invite at Bay Hills Golf Club. PHS battled Omaha Roncalli, David City, Wahoo, Platteview and Yutan in the annual event. Golfers competed in crisp and sunny conditions throughout the day.

Plattsmouth placed fifth in team standings with a score of 423. Ryan Oatman led the Blue Devils with a ninth-place round of 97. Levi Flaherty (98), Zach Shukis (111), Jack Alexander (117) and Devyn Smith (162) added varsity scores for the squad.

Wahoo’s Braedenn Olson and Omaha Roncalli’s Thomas Kinney went to a playoff to decide the individual championship after both posted rounds of 85. Olson defeated Kinney by one stroke in the playoff to secure first place. Both golfers finished eight strokes ahead of the rest of the field.

Team Results

Omaha Roncalli 373, David City 384, Wahoo 417, Platteview 419, Plattsmouth 423, Yutan 446

Top Ten Results

1) Braedenn Olson (WAH) 45-40 85, 2) Thomas Kinney (RON) 43-42 85, 3) Jordan Kracl (DVC) 48-45 93, 4) Christian Jewell (PLV) 47-46 93, 5) Will Danielson (DVC) 47-46 93, 6) Hayden Marus (RON) 47-46 93, 7) Andrew Harvey (RON) 48-46 94, 8) Joel Pleskac (YUT) 48-48 96, 9) Ryan Oatman (PLT) 51-46 97, 10) Ethan Zegers (DVC) 47-50 97

Plattsmouth Results

Ryan Oatman 51-46 97, Levi Flaherty 52-46 98, Zach Shukis 56-55 111, Jack Alexander 60-57 117, Devyn Smith 82-80 162. Team score 423.

Plattsmouth JV Results

Jeremiah Lubben 71-60 131, Dalton Baumgart 87-72 159. No team score.

