Blue Devils host Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes welcomed teams to the high school campus for a full day of wrestling action this weekend.
The Blue Devils collected fourth place in the annual Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday. Millard South dominated the team race with 290 points and Blair (167) and Pierce (148) took the next two spots. Athletes from eight schools competed on mats in the main and auxiliary gyms.
Cael Nielsen (113 pounds) and Dominic Cherek (132) each finished second for Plattsmouth. Nielsen improved his season mark to 13-10 and Cherek moved to 11-6. Nielsen collected one pin and one major decision and Cherek produced a pair of pins.
Josh Colgrove (160), Cameron Aughenbaugh (170) and Caleb Adkins (182) all captured bronze medals on the mat. Colgrove moved to 18-4, Aughenbaugh improved to 18-7 and Adkins upped his season total to 13-9.
Team Results
Millard South 290, Blair 167, Pierce 148, Plattsmouth 122, Waverly 120, Grand Island Northwest 102.5, Ralston 91.5, Schuyler 72.5
Plattsmouth Results
106 – Evan Kindelin (5th)
Pinned Zakary Abler (PRC) 1:58, pinned by Jesse Loges (BLA) 2:43, maj. dec. by Tyson Brown (BLA) 19-9, pinned Zakary Abler (PRC) 1:33
113 – Cael Nielsen (2nd)
Pinned Trey Svatora (SCH) 1:31, maj. dec. Caleb Alcorta (GINW) 10-0, maj. dec. by Gino Rettele (MSO) 9-0
126 – Logan Wooten (5th)
Dec. by Atticus Dick (BLA) 3-0, pinned Caleb Vokes (GINW) 2:12, maj. dec. by Garrett Rine (WAV) 10-1, pinned Jesus Hernandez (SCH) 1:00
132 – Dominic Cherek (2nd)
Pinned Max Yendra (GINW) 1:03, pinned DeSota Koziol (RAL) 1:15, pinned by Aiden Robertson (MSO) 4:34
138 – Elijah Dix
Dec. by Jesus Carrasco (SCH) 6-2, pinned by Michael Mass (RAL) 0:34, dec. by Kemper Reed (WAV) 7-3
145 – Mathew Zitek (4th)
Pinned by Charlie Powers (BLA) 3:33, pinned Brayden Kouma (WAV) 2:27, dec. by Jonathan Gonzalez (SCH) 3-0
152 – Josh Adkins
Pinned by Yoan Camejo (BLA) 4:19, pinned by Eli Arends (GINW) 0:47
160 – Josh Colgrove (3rd)
Dec. Dylan Berg (BLA) 10-3, pinned by Antrell Taylor (MSO) 3:21, maj. dec. Jhony Escobar (SCH) 15-2, dec. Austin Cooley (GINW) 6-4 (OT)
170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (3rd)
Pinned Brandon Cavender (RAL) 1:42, pinned by Zander Schweitzer (PRC) 5:30, pinned Chris Escobar (SCH) 1:27, pinned Brandon Cavender (RAL) 0:34
182 – Caleb Adkins (3rd)
Pinned Brody Sheeks (GINW) 5:01, pinned by Braden Hanson (BLA) 1:38, pinned Parker Sackville (PRC) 2:27, pinned Joseph Stein (GINW) 4:36