Blue Devils host Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes welcomed teams to the high school campus for a full day of wrestling action this weekend.

The Blue Devils collected fourth place in the annual Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday. Millard South dominated the team race with 290 points and Blair (167) and Pierce (148) took the next two spots. Athletes from eight schools competed on mats in the main and auxiliary gyms.

Cael Nielsen (113 pounds) and Dominic Cherek (132) each finished second for Plattsmouth. Nielsen improved his season mark to 13-10 and Cherek moved to 11-6. Nielsen collected one pin and one major decision and Cherek produced a pair of pins.

Josh Colgrove (160), Cameron Aughenbaugh (170) and Caleb Adkins (182) all captured bronze medals on the mat. Colgrove moved to 18-4, Aughenbaugh improved to 18-7 and Adkins upped his season total to 13-9.

Team Results

Millard South 290, Blair 167, Pierce 148, Plattsmouth 122, Waverly 120, Grand Island Northwest 102.5, Ralston 91.5, Schuyler 72.5

Plattsmouth Results

106 – Evan Kindelin (5th)