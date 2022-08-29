Blue Devils host Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth volleyball players competed in front of home fans Saturday during action at the Plattsmouth Invite.

The Blue Devils invited seven schools to join them for the annual event. Plattsmouth athletes competed in their first tournament of the young season.

Seward 2, Plattsmouth 0

Seward took down the Blue Devils 25-19, 25-20 in the first match of the morning. Seward ended up finishing second in the tournament. Norris stopped the Bluejays 25-19, 25-9 in the championship match.

Riley Pletka guided Plattsmouth’s offense with a .417 hitting percentage. She collected five kills on 12 swings in the match. Pletka also made four digs and six serve receptions for the team.

Ciara Wulff generated 19 serve receptions, seven digs and three kills. She also finished 10-of-11 serving with three aces. Josey Freel helped Plattsmouth at the line by going 8-of-8 with one ace. She added two kills, one assist and one dig.

Peyton Blankman posted two kills and two digs and Averi Winters had 16 serve receptions and five digs. Sara Konkler tallied eight assists and two digs, Piper Fitzpatrick made two kills and one dig and Gertie Yoder had two digs and two assists. Sam LeBlanc made two serve receptions and Anabel Berger collected one dig.

Raymond Central 2, Plattsmouth 1

Raymond Central stopped Plattsmouth 25-21, 15-25, 25-15 in the second round. The Mustangs overcame a solid attacking performance from the Blue Devils. Plattsmouth athletes netted a .265 hitting percentage and were successful on 47 of their 49 attempts.

Wulff guided the Blue Devils with five kills and a .222 hitting percentage. She added one ace, 10 digs and 20 serve receptions. Winters generated 24 digs, 19 serve receptions and one assist and went 7-of-7 serving with one ace, and Konkler finished 18-of-18 at the line with two aces. Konkler also produced seven digs and eight assists.

Pletka pocketed 17 serve receptions, nine digs, four kills and one assist, and Freel compiled a 10-of-10 serving effort with one ace. She also made three kills and one dig for the team.

Blankman delivered two kills and three digs, Berger tallied one kill and one dig and Yoder finished with two assists and one dig. Fitzpatrick saw court time for Plattsmouth in the match.

Plattsmouth 2, Arlington 0

Plattsmouth ended the tournament on a winning note with a 25-21, 25-14 victory over the Eagles. PHS had a .235 hitting percentage and scooped up 37 digs in the match.

Pletka helped the Blue Devils with four kills, eight serve receptions, two digs and a 9-of-9 serving effort. Yoder went 10-of-10 at the line and added three digs and one assist, and Wulff collected three kills, five digs and 12 serve receptions.

Winters spearheaded Plattsmouth’s defense with 17 digs and eight serve receptions, and Konkler finished with eight assists, one serve reception and seven digs. Freel produced three kills and one dig, Berger made one kill and one dig and Blankman tallied one kill. Fitzpatrick chipped in one dig for the Blue Devils.