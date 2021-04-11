Blue Devils host soccer triangular

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls finished their home triangular Saturday with winning smiles after securing a victory at Blue Devil Stadium.
PHS welcomed Beatrice and Crete to town for three soccer matches. Plattsmouth (3-9) played Beatrice in the first match of the morning and faced Crete in the final game of the day.
Beatrice 6, Plattsmouth 0
Beatrice’s veteran lineup made a difference in the opening 80 minutes of the triangular. BHS senior Abby Ware led the team with three goals and two assists, and classmate Addy Timmerman added a goal for the team.
Beatrice freshman Alexa Jelinek posted one goal and one assist, junior Lupita Cuevas scored once and senior Sarah Price pocketed one assist. The team scored three times in each half against the Blue Devils.
Beatrice 3 3 – 6
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Beatrice 10, Crete 0
Beatrice improved its season mark to 3-5 with a shutout victory over the Cardinals. The team took 24 shots on goal in the match. Mack Holthus had three goals and Ware scored twice in the victory. Timmerman, Avery Gaertig, Reganne Henning, Kiera Paquette and Jaidan Vanschoiack added goals.
Crete 0 0 – 0
Beatrice 3 7 – 10
Plattsmouth 1, Crete 0
The Blue Devils and Cardinals played in windy conditions in the triangular’s final match. Both teams produced scoring opportunities before Plattsmouth cashed in a chance midway through the second half.
The Blue Devils nearly knocked in a goal in the first seven minutes, and the team put pressure on Crete again with 17:36 remaining in the first half. Plattsmouth connected on several passes before the soccer ball went near Crete’s net. The Cardinals escaped the situation when Plattsmouth was called for a pushing foul.
Both offenses began to warm up in the second half. Plattsmouth goalkeeper Raquel Meneses made a sliding save on an attempt by Kaitlyn Wendt in the first four minutes, and the Blue Devils fired a shot that bounced off the left post ten minutes later. Crete then knocked a free kick at the 24:30 mark that sailed just wide of the net.
Plattsmouth changed the scoreboard in its favor with 16:19 to play. Crete was called for a penalty and Ireland Todd took the free kick for Plattsmouth. She drilled a shot from the lefthand part of the field that found a home in the back of the net. Her goal sparked a celebration from teammates both on the field and in the bench area.
Crete almost tied the match less than a minute later. The Cardinals won control of the ball in the righthand portion of the penalty box and directed a shot forward. The attempt rolled near the righthand post before traveling out of bounds.
Plattsmouth’s defense sealed the victory after that. The team prevented Crete from gaining quality scoring chances in the final 15 minutes. Meneses ended the afternoon with seven saves.
Crete (2-5) suffered its third one-goal loss of the season. Nebraska City edged the Cardinals 2-1 in the first match of the year and Aurora posted a 1-0 overtime victory on April 8.
Plattsmouth will have 12 days off before returning to action on Thursday, April 22. The Blue Devils will travel to Auburn for a 5 p.m. match. The team will play in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament April 24-27.
Crete 0 0 – 0
Plattsmouth 0 1 – 1
Scoring Summary
2nd half: 1, Plattsmouth, Todd, 16:19