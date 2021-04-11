Blue Devils host soccer triangular

Crete 0 0 – 0

Beatrice 3 7 – 10

Plattsmouth 1, Crete 0

The Blue Devils and Cardinals played in windy conditions in the triangular’s final match. Both teams produced scoring opportunities before Plattsmouth cashed in a chance midway through the second half.

The Blue Devils nearly knocked in a goal in the first seven minutes, and the team put pressure on Crete again with 17:36 remaining in the first half. Plattsmouth connected on several passes before the soccer ball went near Crete’s net. The Cardinals escaped the situation when Plattsmouth was called for a pushing foul.

Both offenses began to warm up in the second half. Plattsmouth goalkeeper Raquel Meneses made a sliding save on an attempt by Kaitlyn Wendt in the first four minutes, and the Blue Devils fired a shot that bounced off the left post ten minutes later. Crete then knocked a free kick at the 24:30 mark that sailed just wide of the net.