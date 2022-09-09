Blue Devils host Trojans on softball diamond

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth softball athletes competed in front of home fans Thursday night during a league matchup with Platteview.

Platteview and Weeping Water players turned in their top scoring performance of the season in a 13-3 victory. The Trojans finished the evening with 15 hits and produced several long drives with runners on base.

Plattsmouth (3-10) began the game in the driver’s seat. Amelia Field started the team’s scoring outburst by reaching base on an error with two outs in the first inning. Stella Campin then singled and ran to second after the ball went under the glove of an outfielder. Field scored on the error and Campin came home on Claire Laney’s RBI single to left.

Platteview (1-13) claimed the game’s momentum in the top of the second. The team took advantage of two early errors to tie it at 2-2, and Kinsley Knief and Khloe Hartman each came home on Mae Cyr’s RBI single to right. Kennedy Karschner then made it 5-2 when she blasted a RBI double to the fence in right-center.

The Trojans upped the gap to 9-1 in the third. Grace Beaty and Paisley Peklo opened the frame with a single and walk, and they raced home on a two-run double to center by Reese Lingle. Hartman and Cyr then produced consecutive RBI singles to center.

Plattsmouth cut into the deficit with one run in the third. Aimee Dasher used her speed to wind up on third base after Platteview made an infield error. She then raced home after a wild pitch. Campin and Laney added consecutive two-out singles before Platteview ended the frame on a popup in foul territory.

The Trojans created a ten-run lead with four runs in the fourth. Annabelle Bergren blasted a solo home run to straightaway center and Beaty singled and later scored on an error. Lingle came home on Knief’s RBI double to the fence in center, and Taylor Miller drilled a RBI double to left field in the next at-bat.

Plattsmouth gained a chance to extend the game in the fourth. Falon Bashus reached base on a two-out error and Aimee Dasher and Justine Villamonte loaded the bases with two straight singles. Platteview caught an infield fly to end action.

Campin generated two singles and one run and Laney delivered two singles and one RBI for Plattsmouth. Aimee Dasher reached base on one single and one error and scored once, Villamonte collected one single and Bashus reached once on an error.

Karschner led Platteview with two doubles and one single. Cyr collected two singles, two RBI and one run, Lingle had a two-run double and reached twice on errors and Miller posted one double and one RBI. Knief had one double, one single and two runs, Peklo scored twice after a single and walk and Beaty had two singles and reached on an error.

Platteview 054 4 – 13 15 4

Plattsmouth 201 0 – 13 6 3