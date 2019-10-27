PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes played their last home matches of the season Thursday against a pair of area schools.
The Blue Devils welcomed Lincoln Christian and Platteview to the PHS gym for a volleyball triangular. All three teams went 1-1 during the day. Plattsmouth defeated Lincoln Christian, LCHS stopped Platteview and Platteview edged the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth 2, Lincoln Christian 0
Plattsmouth fans watched PHS take down the Crusaders 31-29, 25-22. The matchup featured several long rallies and a number of dramatic moments on the court.
The Blue Devils began game one with a pair of aces from Lexi Schroeder and a kill by Chloe Sabatka. A kill from Sabatka gave Plattsmouth a 17-14 lead, and consecutive kills from Kennedy Miller and Sydney Hobscheidt made it 22-17.
Lincoln Christian rallied from a 24-21 deficit to take a 25-24 lead. The teams then battled back and forth before LCHS went up 29-28. A kill by Miller made it 29-29 and Lincoln Christian was unable to return an attack on the next point. Sabatka closed out the game with an ace.
Plattsmouth soared ahead 14-5 in game two before the Crusaders came back. Consecutive kills from Jessica Miles and Brielle Power made it 20-18, and an ace block by Olivia Hollenback created a 21-20 score.
Hobscheidt’s ace block gave the Blue Devils some breathing room at 23-21, and Plattsmouth gained an additional point on a Lincoln Christian hitting error. LCHS won the next rally before Savanna Berger finished the match with a kill.
Berger paced Plattsmouth’s offense with six kills and two ace blocks. Miller made five kills and four ace blocks, Sabatka had four kills and two aces and Hobscheidt posted three kills and one ace block.
Taylor Caba generated two kills and one ace and Schroeder had two aces and one kill. Katie Rathman produced one ace and Mackenzie Caba made one kill.
Platteview 2, Plattsmouth 0
The Trojans defeated Plattsmouth 25-16, 25-20 in the nightcap. Platteview rebounded from a 25-20, 25-16 loss to Lincoln Christian earlier in the evening.
Plattsmouth (12-13) will compete in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament at Waverly on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The second-seeded Blue Devils will play third-seeded Nebraska City (7-20) at 5:30 p.m. The winner will face top-seeded Waverly (26-3) immediately afterwards.
Plattsmouth is currently 16th in Class B wild-card point standings. The eight subdistrict tournament winners will automatically qualify for the district finals on Saturday, Nov. 2. The next eight schools with the highest wild-card point averages will also qualify for the 16-team district finals.