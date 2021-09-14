Blue Devils, Indians compete on diamond

“I thought we took a couple of steps in the right direction today, even though we didn’t come out on top,” Keating said. “We were pretty solid defensively, and when you’re missing two or three of your top hitters it makes an impact on how the overall hitting goes.

“Their pitcher threw really well though, and that was good for our younger players to see. They saw what a good varsity pitcher looks like today.”

Weeping Water (8-8) jumped on top in the first inning. Brack drilled a leadoff double to left-center and moved ahead on a groundout by Zoe Houston. She came home when Plattsmouth committed an error on Brooklyn Rathe’s grounder. Rathe then motored around the bases after Lauren Harms knocked a RBI single to right field.

Keatyn Harrah made it 3-0 in the third inning when she crushed a first-pitch fastball over the fence in straightaway center. Harms then copied the home-run feat in the fifth inning. She blasted a pitch out of the park to left field.

Weeping Water scored two insurance runs in the seventh. Harrah and Rathe led off the inning with consecutive singles, and Natania French generated a RBI double to left-center. Josie Cave made the score 6-0 with a RBI single to right.