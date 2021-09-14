Blue Devils, Indians compete on diamond

PLATTSMOUTH – Weeping Water unearthed a diamond-level victory over Plattsmouth on Monday by creating gems on every part of the field.
The Indians stopped PHS 6-0 in a softball matchup at Blue Devil Park. Weeping Water produced mineral-rich moments with their bats and gloves during the afternoon and early evening. The team collected ten hits, stopped rallies with several running catches and employed powerful pitching against the Blue Devils.
Weeping Water head coach Kim Hammer said she was pleased with the energy the team showed on the field. The Indians generated much of that momentum from their defensive work. Weeping Water played an error-free game and senior pitcher Kiera Brack shut down Plattsmouth’s strong lineup. She struck out 11 Blue Devils and allowed just five hits.
“We came in here hoping to play well today, and the girls did exactly that,” Hammer said. “That was probably one of the best defensive games we’ve played in a while. The girls did a great job in the field and Kiera was spot-on with her pitching.
“She did a really good job of mixing things up and she showed a lot of confidence out there. I thought she pitched really well the whole day.”
Plattsmouth head coach Tabitha Keating said the Blue Devils (8-8) would benefit from the game. Several younger players filled spots in the lineup and gained a chance to see varsity action.
“I thought we took a couple of steps in the right direction today, even though we didn’t come out on top,” Keating said. “We were pretty solid defensively, and when you’re missing two or three of your top hitters it makes an impact on how the overall hitting goes.
“Their pitcher threw really well though, and that was good for our younger players to see. They saw what a good varsity pitcher looks like today.”
Weeping Water (8-8) jumped on top in the first inning. Brack drilled a leadoff double to left-center and moved ahead on a groundout by Zoe Houston. She came home when Plattsmouth committed an error on Brooklyn Rathe’s grounder. Rathe then motored around the bases after Lauren Harms knocked a RBI single to right field.
Keatyn Harrah made it 3-0 in the third inning when she crushed a first-pitch fastball over the fence in straightaway center. Harms then copied the home-run feat in the fifth inning. She blasted a pitch out of the park to left field.
Weeping Water scored two insurance runs in the seventh. Harrah and Rathe led off the inning with consecutive singles, and Natania French generated a RBI double to left-center. Josie Cave made the score 6-0 with a RBI single to right.
Brack kept Plattsmouth hitters off balance during the matchup. She posted at least one strikeout in every inning and struck out the side in the third. Plattsmouth’s best scoring opportunity came when Krista Hardy doubled and moved to third on Abbie Dasher’s sacrifice bunt in the second inning. Brack escaped unscathed with a flyout and strikeout.
Harrah and Harms each had one solo home run and one single for Weeping Water. Harms finished with two RBI and one run and Harrah had two runs and one RBI. Brack posted one double, one single and one run, and French collected one double, one sacrifice bunt and one RBI.
Rathe helped the team with a pair of runs. She reached base three times on one single, one walk and one error. Josie Cave produced two singles and one RBI, Treva Wright reached once on an error and Taylor Miller drew one walk. Ella Cave reached base once on a fielder’s choice.
Hardy led Plattsmouth’s offense with one double and one walk. Amelia Field, Aimee Dasher, Alyce Combs and Julia Sweeney each posted one single and Abbie Dasher had one sacrifice bunt.
Hammer said she felt the Indians were beginning to find a successful rhythm on the diamond. Weeping Water won two games in both the Auburn Invite and Falls City Invite the previous two weekends, and Monday night’s result was the team’s second victory over a Class B school this season.
“We’re going to have a busy week coming up, so it’s nice to start off things by winning this game,” Hammer said. “I think we’re in a position to have a really good ending to the season. The girls are playing well and are making the right decisions out there.”
Keating said she was also optimistic about the direction the Blue Devils were taking. Plattsmouth had won seven of its previous eight games and had posted four double-digit victories in that span.
“Overall we’ve been doing a really good job,” Keating said. “We’ve been putting the bat on the ball a lot, especially in our last eight games, and good things happen when you do that. The girls aren’t afraid to fail, because they know that if they don’t get it this time, then they can make something happen in their next time at bat. I think that’s making them more relaxed up there, and they’re creating a lot of good contact because of that.
“I’ve also been pleased with our defense. We haven’t had a lot of snowball innings where teams get five or six runs on us. We’ve given up a run or two, but the girls have done a nice job of making sure that doesn’t go beyond that.
“I think this team also understands that you can sometimes learn more from your losses than your wins. Weeping Water showed us tonight that we still have work to do, and I think the girls are eager to continue to get better.”
Weeping Water 201 010 2 – 6 10 0
Plattsmouth 000 000 0 – 0 5 2