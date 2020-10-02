Blue Devils, Indians finish regular seasons on diamond

Plattsmouth and Weeping Water played the final regular-season games on their 2020 calendars Thursday night.

Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 1

The Blue Devils traveled to Beatrice for a Trailblazer Conference matchup. Plattsmouth began the game on a positive note when Jessica Meisinger crushed a solo home run to straightaway center.

Beatrice responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. The team added a solo run in the next inning and put the game away in the third. Beatrice sent 12 batters to the plate and finished the frame with eight runs. Reganne Henning slammed a three-run home run and Laney Workman, Stormie Gonzales-Dorn and Morgan Mahoney had doubles.

Meisinger had one home run and Emma Field, Hailey Montes and Chloe Anson produced singles for Plattsmouth. Montes added one walk and Kaley Clark and Paige Druskis each reached base on fielder’s choices.

Meisinger guided the Blue Devils in the field with two defensive assists. Field and Druskis chipped in one defensive assist.