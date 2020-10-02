Blue Devils, Indians finish regular seasons on diamond

Plattsmouth and Weeping Water played the final regular-season games on their 2020 calendars Thursday night.
Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 1
The Blue Devils traveled to Beatrice for a Trailblazer Conference matchup. Plattsmouth began the game on a positive note when Jessica Meisinger crushed a solo home run to straightaway center.
Beatrice responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. The team added a solo run in the next inning and put the game away in the third. Beatrice sent 12 batters to the plate and finished the frame with eight runs. Reganne Henning slammed a three-run home run and Laney Workman, Stormie Gonzales-Dorn and Morgan Mahoney had doubles.
Meisinger had one home run and Emma Field, Hailey Montes and Chloe Anson produced singles for Plattsmouth. Montes added one walk and Kaley Clark and Paige Druskis each reached base on fielder’s choices.
Meisinger guided the Blue Devils in the field with two defensive assists. Field and Druskis chipped in one defensive assist.
Plattsmouth will compete in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament at Nebraska City Softball Complex on Monday and Tuesday. The third-seeded Blue Devils will open the tournament at 11 a.m. Monday against second-seeded Omaha Gross. Nebraska City and Omaha Duchesne/Omaha Roncalli will also play in the double-elimination event.
Plattsmouth 100 0 – 1 4 2
Beatrice 318 x – 12 14 0
Malcolm 16, Weeping Water 4
Malcolm defended its home diamond during a three-inning game. The Clippers scored seven times in the first inning and went ahead 9-2 in the next frame. The team ended action in the third inning with a seven-run outburst.
Josephine Holliday and Cora Schweitzer each drove in three runs and Alyssa Fortik and Mikayla DeBaets each had three hits for Malcolm.
Zoe Houston and Keatyn Harrah slammed doubles for Weeping Water. Houston scored once and drove in one run, and Harrah ended the game with a pair of RBI. Kiera Brack and Reba Wilson each singled and scored once and courtesy runner Raelyn Wilson scored once. Josie Cave added a RBI plate appearance for the team.
Weeping Water will compete in the Subdistrict C-1 Tournament at Auburn City Recreation Complex on Monday. The second-seeded Indians will face third-seeded Falls City at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the championship game at 6 p.m. Auburn, Syracuse and Fort Calhoun will also play in the single-elimination event.
Weeping Water 022 – 4 3 3
Malcolm 727 – 16 17 2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!