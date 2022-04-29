Blue Devils journey to Blair for track events

BLAIR – Plattsmouth students squared off against many top track and field athletes Thursday in the Mike Lehl Invite at Blair.

The Blue Devils traveled north for action in the afternoon and evening at Blair’s campus. The Plattsmouth girls placed ninth in team standings with eight points. The PHS boys placed eighth in the team race with 21 points.

Emily Macias-Palomar, Holly Wilson, Sydney Hobscheidt, Katie Torres, Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs and Jozlyn Barnes won medals for the Plattsmouth girls. Macias-Palomar finished fourth in the 200 meters in 26.67 seconds, and the PHS 3,200-meter relay team captured fifth place in 10:23.25. The 400 and 1,600 relay squads each posted sixth-place times.

Clyde Hinton, Elijah Dix, Kevin Sohl, Logan Wooten, Lincoln Bradney, Blake Duncan and Louis Ingram won medals for the Plattsmouth boys. Dix led the team with a second-place time of 10:08.28 in the 3,200 meters. PHS also scored points in the 100 meters, 1,600 meters, 110-meter hurdles, triple jump and 1,600-meter relay.

Elkhorn North (123.5 points) claimed the girls championship over Bennington (99). The Omaha Skutt boys ran away from the pack with 119 points. Elkhorn placed second with 86 points.

Plattsmouth will host the Trailblazer Conference Meet at Blue Devil Stadium on Tuesday, May 3. Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo will begin field events at 1:30 p.m.

Girls Team Results

Elkhorn North 123.5, Bennington 99, Seward 83, Omaha Skutt 66, Elkhorn 52, Blair 43, Aurora 31, Omaha Roncalli 21.5, Plattsmouth 8

Plattsmouth Results

200 – Emily Macias-Palomar 26.67 (4th)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Emily Macias-Palomar, Holly Wilson, Sydney Hobscheidt, Katie Torres) 52.75 (6th)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs, Jozlyn Barnes) 4:22.15 (6th)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs, Jozlyn Barnes) 10:23.25 (5th)

Boys Team Results

Omaha Skutt 119, Elkhorn 86, Elkhorn North 71, Aurora 65, Seward 49, Bennington 46, Blair 44, Plattsmouth 21, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14, Omaha Roncalli 11

Plattsmouth Results

100 – Clyde Hinton 11.50 (4th)

1,600 – Elijah Dix 4:48.81 (6th)

3,200 – Elijah Dix 10:08.28 (2nd)

110-meter hurdles – Kevin Sohl 16.43 (3rd)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Logan Wooten, Lincoln Bradney, Blake Duncan, Kevin Sohl) 3:47.07 (6th)

Triple Jump – Louis Ingram 40-8 3/4 (6th)

