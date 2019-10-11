Athletes from Plattsmouth and Elmwood-Murdock wrote numbers on their final scorecards of the season this week at district golf tournaments.
District B-1 Meet
Plattsmouth traveled to River Wilds in Blair for District B-1 action on Monday. The Blue Devils finished eighth in team standings with a score of 588.
Omaha Duchesne won the team title with a 342. Nebraska City (389) and Blair (405) also qualified for the state tournament. The three teams will travel to Elks Country Club in Columbus for state action Oct. 14-15.
Omaha Duchesne senior Lauren Goertz ran away with medalist honors with a blistering round of 71. Bennington senior Claire Thompson and Omaha Duchesne junior Bridget Duffy both captured silver medals with round of 81.
Individual Plattsmouth scores were not available.
Team Results
Omaha Duchesne 342, Nebraska City 389, Blair 405, Bennington 408, Omaha Gross 416, Omaha Skutt 455, Platteview 576, Plattsmouth 588
Top Ten Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Lauren Goertz (ODH) 71, T2) Claire Thompson (BEN) 81, T2) Bridget Duffy (ODH) 81, 4) Brynn Bohlen (NCY) 86, 5) Rachel Parks (BLA) 90, T6) Sydney Blum (NCY) 91, T6) Sara Wilson (GRS) 91, 8) Katherine Speer (ODH) 92, 9) Bridget Nothelfer (GRS) 96, 10) Isabelle Gutschewski (ODH) 98
District C-1 Meet
Elmwood-Murdock golfers Rylee Hogue and Elly West traveled to Hidden Valley in Lincoln on Tuesday for the District C-1 event. Hogue carded a 113 and West posted a score of 177. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said both Knights did well during the year.
“Rylee was just nine strokes away from tenth place and a state berth,” Backemeyer said. “She had several penalty strokes and more putts than usual, but had a solid season and really improved from last year. We look forward to next season and her senior year.
“Elly made good progress as she had played no golf prior to this season.”
Lincoln Christian (386), Lincoln Lutheran (402) and Syracuse (451) claimed the three state team berths. The Rockets edged Heartland by one stroke for the third and final state ticket. The three squads will travel to Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte for Class C action Oct. 14-15.
Lincoln Christian senior Taylor Van Ostrand won medalist honors with her round of 83. Heartland sophomore Elizabeth Mestl finished three strokes behind in second place.
Team Results
Lincoln Christian 386, Lincoln Lutheran 402, Syracuse 451, Heartland 452, Tri County 460, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 512, Shelby-Rising City 515, Auburn 517, Fairbury 566, Elmwood-Murdock, Exeter-Milligan, Johnson County Central, Palmyra no team scores
Top Ten Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Taylor Van Ostrand (LCHS) 83, 2) Elizabeth Mestl (HRT) 86, 3) Grace Fahleson (LLHS) 92, 4) Sara Morden (LCHS) 96, 5) Natalie Barrett (LLHS) 97, 6) Carissa Lijewski (TRI) 99, 7) Madison Miller (HRT) 100, 8) Alena Nelson (LCHS) 103, T9) Kacynn Jones (AUB) 104, T9) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 104, T9) Kaitlyn Frey (HTRS) 104
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Rylee Hogue 57-56 113, Elly West 83-94 177