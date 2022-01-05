Blue Devils, Lions compete in hoops doubleheader

LOUISVILLE – Cass County fans filled Louisville’s gym on Tuesday night for a basketball doubleheader featuring Plattsmouth and Louisville.

Louisville girls 52, Plattsmouth girls 25

Leadership from Louisville’s seniors made a difference in the outcome of the evening’s first game. Avery Heilig, Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski, Brooke Smith and Abby Bruce all made contributions in the scoring column for the team. Their efforts helped the Lions (4-5) net ten or more points in three of the four quarters.

Heilig splashed home six 3-pointers during her 22-point outburst. She also delivered six rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection against Plattsmouth (2-8).

Gaston gave the team key minutes in the paint with eight points, nine rebounds, three steals and two pass deflections. Kalkowski produced three points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one pass deflection, and Smith generated two points, seven rebounds and one steal.

Bruce provided Louisville with two points, two assists, one steal and one pass deflection. Ella Johnson tallied six points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block, and Sagan Leach contributed two points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one pass deflection.

Ella Aaberg pocketed three points, three assists and one rebound for LHS, and Riley Bennett ended the game with three points and one rebound. Breanna Wulf scored one point and Ella Culver collected one rebound and one assist.

Natalie Briggs helped Plattsmouth with seven points, six rebounds, one steal and three pass deflections. Jolie Dix collected six points, two steals, one rebound and one pass deflection, and Lyndsey Caba tallied two points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two pass deflections.

Krista Hardy gathered four rebounds and one block, Aimee Dasher scored two points and Averi Winters had two points, three steals, two rebounds and three pass deflections. Gertie Yoder provided Plattsmouth with two points, three rebounds and one block.

Riley Pletka scored four points and Corrine Frodermann hauled in one rebound during the game. Mila Wehrbein saw court time for the team.

Plattsmouth 5 10 0 10 – 25

Louisville 16 15 4 17 – 52

Plattsmouth (25)

Caba 1-6 0-0 2, Dasher 1-1 0-0 2, Briggs 3-11 1-2 7, Yoder 1-3 0-0 2, Hardy 0-4 0-0 0, Frodermann 0-3 0-0 0, Winters 1-9 0-2 2, Dix 3-10 0-0 6, Pletka 2-3 0-1 4, Wehrbein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-50 1-5 25.

Louisville (52)

Kalkowski 1-4 0-1 3, Heilig 6-12 4-6 22, Smith 1-3 0-2 2, Gaston 3-12 2-5 8, Johnson 2-8 2-6 6, Aaberg 1-2 0-0 3, Leach 0-3 2-2 2, Bruce 1-2 0-0 2, Bennett 1-1 0-0 3, Wulf 0-0 1-2 1, Culver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 11-24 52.

Plattsmouth boys 63, Louisville boys 42

Plattsmouth jumped ahead of the Lions in the opening quarter. The Blue Devils built a 15-5 lead after one period and upped the gap to double digits in the next eight minutes. Plattsmouth widened the margin to 49-21 by the end of the third period.

Louisville (4-7) tried to mount a major comeback with a flurry of baskets early in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils were able to keep the lead. Plattsmouth (4-6) finished with a season-best point total.

Kevin Winscot helped Plattsmouth with a double-double effort of 17 points and ten rebounds. He added four assists, two steals and two blocks in the game. Sam Campin generated 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Owen Prince secured 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Prince also drew one charge on defense.

Austin Sohl drew one charge and scored four points, and Jude Wehrbein pocketed three points, four assists, two steals and one rebound. Braden Widick tallied four points, two boards and one assist, Caleb Wiseman gathered two points and one rebound and Drew Iverson had five points and one assist.

Ethan Walker scored three points and Kevin Sohl hauled in one rebound. The Blue Devils finished the night with 25 rebounds and made assists on 15 of their 24 baskets.

Individual statistics for Louisville from the game were not available.

Plattsmouth 15 19 15 14 – 63

Louisville 5 8 8 21 – 42

Plattsmouth (63)

Wehrbein 1-2 1-4 3, Campin 6-10 0-0 14, Prince 4-7 1-2 11, Winscot 5-11 4-6 17, Widick 2-4 0-0 4, Wiseman 1-1 0-1 2, A. Sohl 2-3 0-0 4, Iverson 2-2 0-0 5, Walker 1-1 0-0 3, K. Sohl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-41 6-13 63.

