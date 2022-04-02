Blue Devils, Lions compete in Platteview Invite events

PLATTEVIEW – Plattsmouth and Louisville athletes squared off against strong opponents from across the state Friday at the Platteview Invite.

The Blue Devils and Lions competed in a series of track and field events at the 13-team meet. The Plattsmouth girls placed ninth with 17.5 points and the Louisville girls were 13th with nine points. The Louisville boys placed sixth with 30 points and the Plattsmouth boys were eighth with 22 points.

Mira Fosmer, Ella Aaberg, Ella Johnson, Mya Stanley, Sagan Leach, Wyleigh Bateman, Laura Swanson and Megan Gissler medaled for the Louisville girls. The Lions posted medals in the 800 meters, 400-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay.

Emily Macias-Palomar, Mila Wehrbein, Jolie Dix, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs, Jessica Meisinger, Krista Hardy and Payton Haugaard medaled for the Plattsmouth girls. The Blue Devils scored points in the 200 meters, 100-meter hurdles, 1,600-meter relay, 3,200-meter relay, triple jump and pole vault.

Harrison Klein, Eric Heard, Quincy Trent and Sam Luellen medaled for the Louisville boys. Klein collected individual medals in the 100 meters, 300-meter hurdles and long jump and Heard scored points in the 800. The four Lions captured second place in the 400-meter relay in 44.78 seconds.

Clyde Hinton, Elijah Dix, Brock Headley, Aizyn Fulmer and Ethan Walker medaled for the Plattsmouth boys. Dix claimed the title in the 3,200 meters in 10:23.04 and finished second in the 1,600 in 4:45.12. Hinton medaled in the 100 and Headley, Fulmer, Walker and Hinton scored points in the 400-meter relay.

Girls Team Results

Beatrice 125, York 79, Waverly 75, Platteview 71, South Sioux City 38.5, DC West 27, Omaha Skutt 27, Omaha Roncalli 26, Plattsmouth 17.5, Fort Calhoun 12, Nebraska City 10, Wahoo 10, Louisville 9

Louisville Results

800 – Mira Fosmer 2:37.63 (4th)

400-meter relay – Louisville (Ella Aaberg, Ella Johnson, Mya Stanley, Sagan Leach) 55.00 (6th)

3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Mira Fosmer, Wyleigh Bateman, Laura Swanson, Megan Gissler) 11:11.45 (4th)

Plattsmouth Results

200 – Emily Macias-Palomar 27.83 (5th)

100-meter hurdles – Mila Wehrbein 17.58 (3rd)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Mila Wehrbein, Jolie Dix, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs) 4:30.23 (6th)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jolie Dix, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, Lyndsey Caba) 10:41.94 (3rd)

Triple Jump – Krista Hardy 31-5 (5th)

Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard 8-0 (tied 6th)

Boys Team Results

Waverly 126, Wahoo 77, Omaha Skutt 72, Platteview 66, South Sioux City 39, Louisville 30, Beatrice 27, Plattsmouth 22, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, DC West 18, York 15, Nebraska City 13, Omaha Roncalli 1

Louisville Results

100 – Harrison Klein 11.36 (3rd)

800 – Eric Heard 2:07.10 (5th)

300-meter hurdles – Harrison Klein 43.04 (2nd)

400-meter relay – Louisville (Harrison Klein, Quincy Trent, Eric Heard, Sam Luellen) 44.78 (2nd)

Long Jump – Harrison Klein 21-1 (3rd)

Plattsmouth Results

100 – Clyde Hinton 11.52 (5th)

1,600 – Elijah Dix 4:45.12 (2nd)

3,200 – Elijah Dix 10:23.04 (1st)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Aizyn Fulmer, Ethan Walker, Clyde Hinton) 46.53 (4th)

