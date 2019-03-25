PLATTEVIEW – Plattsmouth and Louisville track and field athletes gained experience in their events Friday during a triangular at Platteview.
The Blue Devils, Lions and Trojans squared off in multiple contests during the afternoon and early evening. It was the first track and field meet of the season for Plattsmouth. Louisville athletes competed in their second meet of the spring. The Lions took part in an indoor meet at Doane University the previous week.
Louisville Girls Results
100 – Faye Jacobsen 13.96 (4th)
400 – Avery Heard 1:06.42 (1st), Faye Jacobsen 1:07.96 (2nd), Sophie Korytowski 1:13.43 (5th)
800 – Sophie Korytowski 2:47.04 (3rd)
1,600 – Amyra Moxey 6:45.00 (5th)
3,200 – Hailey Teller 14:02.33 (3rd), Jade Biesterfeld 16:09.98 (4th)
100 hurdles – Meagan Mackling 16.84 (2nd), Annika Covington 18.40 (6th)
300 hurdles – Meagan Mackling 48.40 (2nd), Cadance Stenger 53.39 (4th), Isandra Hagge 54.87 (5th)
400-meter relay – Louisville 54.94 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville A 4:31.52 (3rd), Louisville B 4:53.28 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville 12:00.60 (2nd)
Long Jump – Isandra Hagge 15-1 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Olivia Zahn 26-8 1/2 (3rd)
Shot Put – Maia Johnson 32-1 (2nd)
Discus – Maia Johnson 97-2 (2nd)
Plattsmouth Girls Results
200 – Jessica Meisinger 28.22 (3rd), Chloe Sabatka 28.55 (4th)
800 – Taylor Caba 2:47.50 (4th), Rachel Widick 2:49.00 (5th), Lyndsey Caba 2:50.13 (6th)
1,600 – Taylor Caba 6:01.00 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth 53.21 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth A 4:29.44 (2nd), Plattsmouth B 5:09.33 (6th)
High Jump – Jessica Meisinger 4-4 (tied 3rd), Krista Hardy 4-4 (tied 3rd)
Pole Vault – Lexi Penke 5-5 (tied 2nd)
Long Jump – Jessica Meisinger 14-6 (4th), Mackenzie Caba 14-0 1/2 (5th)
Triple Jump – Chloe Sabatka 32-9 (1st), Mackenzie Caba 26-11 (2nd), Krista Hardy 26-3 (4th)
Shot Put – Josie Knust 30-0 (5th)
Discus – Rylee Hellbusch 73-9 (6th)
Louisville Boys Results
100 – Harrison Klein 12.40 (4th)
200 – Chase Becker 27.23 (5th), Sam Ahl 27.47 (6th)
400 – Brady Geise 54.93 (2nd), Trajan Trent 58.42 (4th), Eric Heard 59.43 (5th)
800 – Brady Geise 2:18.57 (1st), Trajan Trent 2:20.48 (2nd), Eric Heard 2:23.13 (3rd)
1,600 – Doug Euans 5:06.43 (2nd)
3,200 – Talon Ball 10:41.05 (1st), Jaxson Barnes 12:17.10 (6th)
110 hurdles – Clayton Buck 21.68 (5th), Cordale Moxey 22.13 (6th)
300 hurdles – Harrison Klein 49.02 (4th), Tyler Mackling 50.11 (6th)
400-meter relay – Louisville 49.99 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville A 3:47.17 (2nd), Louisville B 3:59.03 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville A 9:11.26 (1st), Louisville B 10:11.58 (3rd)
Long Jump – Harrison Klein 17-1 1/2 (6th)
Triple Jump – Cordale Moxey 38-3 1/2 (1st), Jaxson Barnes 35-7 (5th)
Shot Put – Brady Knott 38-2 (3rd)
Discus – Caleb Hrabik 90-4 (6th)
Plattsmouth Boys Results
100 – Stacy Koile 12.16 (1st), Connor Pohlmeier 12.19 (2nd), Sam Montes 12.33 (3rd), Rece Baker 12.41 (5th)
200 – Brock Headley 25.21 (2nd), Tyler Odum 27.18 (4th)
400 – Stockton Graham 55.75 (3rd), Randall Aguilar 59.90 (6th)
1,600 – Stockton Graham 4:53.30 (1st), C.J. Wiseman 5:23.97 (4th)
3,200 – C.J. Wiseman 11:34.05 (3rd)
110 hurdles – Randall Aguilar 18.44 (2nd), Hunter Adkins 20.10 (3rd)
300 hurdles – Dakota Minshall 45.57 (2nd), Ian Witherell 47.67 (3rd), Chandler Cole 49.74 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth A 4:00.29 (4th), Plattsmouth B 4:03.16 (5th)
High Jump – Randall Aguilar 5-10 (tied 1st), Kaleb Smith 5-10 (tied 1st), Andrew Rathman 5-8 (tied 3rd), Hunter Adkins 5-8 (tied 3rd), Brandt Colbert 5-4 (6th)
Pole Vault – Hunter Smith 11-5 (1st), Dakota Minshall 10-5 (2nd), Sam Montes 9-5 (4th), Truett Giles 8-11 (5th), Trey Felthousen 7-11 (6th)
Long Jump – Randall Aguilar 19-8 (1st), Connor Pohlmeier 19-3 1/4 (2nd), Hunter Adkins 17-11 1/2 (5th)
Triple Jump – Ian Witherell 37-1 1/4 (2nd), Brandt Colbert 37-0 (3rd), Kaleb Smith 35-11 (4th), Chandler Cole 33-4 1/2 (6th)
Shot Put – Wynstyn Martin-Morrison 39-6 (2nd), Brayden Zaliauskas 37-10 (4th), Jim Barnard 33-9 (6th)
Discus – Brayden Zaliauskas 10-53 (2nd), Wynstyn Martin-Morrison 98-7 (3rd), Jim Barnard 91-7 (5th)