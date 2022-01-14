 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Devils, Lions continue wrestling campaigns

Louisville and Plattsmouth

Plattsmouth and Louisville wrestlers battled several schools on Thursday night during a triangular and dual outside of Cass County.

Bennington 69, Plattsmouth 12

Plattsmouth traveled to Bennington for a triangular with the Badgers and Logan-Magnolia. Bennington collected multiple pins to win the dual with PHS. Josh Colgrove and Cameron Aughenbaugh led Plattsmouth with pins at 170 and 182 pounds.

152 – Hunter Anderson (BEN) won by forfeit

160 – Dalton Rhoten (BEN) dec. Mathew Zitek (PLT), 9-7

170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Blane Boehmer (BEN), 3:44

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Jack Jansen (BEN), 0:53

195 – Luke MacDonald (BEN) pinned Wesley Vick (PLT), 3:53

220 – Kale Kaufmann (BEN) pinned Logan Betts (PLT), 2:41

285 – Carter Lerch (BEN) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 1:05

106 – Cadyn Coyle (BEN) won by forfeit

113 – Ben Bouaphakeo (BEN) won by forfeit

120 – Kael Lauridsen (BEN) pinned Cael Nielsen (PLT), 1:54

126 – Connor Ritonya (BEN) pinned Connor Barry (PLT), 0:29

132 – Jose Rodolfo Jimenez (BEN) pinned Chance Larsen (PLT), 1:06

138 – Braxton Peacher (BEN) pinned Logan Wooten (PLT), 3:54

145 – A.J. Parrish (BEN) pinned Bryce Neuin (PLT), 1:21

Logan-Magnolia 48, Plattsmouth 26

Plattsmouth began the dual against Logan-Magnolia with several bright outcomes. The team won four of the first five matches to take a 22-3 lead. Logan-Magnolia roared back after that with multiple victories.

Colgrove, Aughenbaugh, Wesley Vick, Logan Betts and Bryce Neuin collected points for Plattsmouth.

160 – Gavin Maguire (LM) dec. Mathew Zitek (PLT), 9-2

170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Jordan Kerger (LM), 3:39

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Dylan Oviatt (LM), 3:33

195 – Wesley Vick (PLT) maj. dec. Caleb Hiatt (LM), 11-2

220 – Logan Betts (PLT) pinned Rex Meeker (LM), 3:57

285 – Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 0:10

106 – Kalab Kuhl (LM) won by forfeit

113 – Gavin Kiger (LM) won by forfeit

120 – Corbin Reisz (LM) maj. dec. Cael Nielsen (PLT), 10-2

126 – Kai Carritt (LM) tech fall Connor Barry (PLT), 17-2 (3:52)

132 – Tarick Rowe (LM) pinned Chance Larsen (PLT), 0:51

138 – Sean Thompson (LM) pinned Logan Wooten (PLT), 1:39

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) maj. dec. Harley Christensen (LM), 15-2

152 – Wyatt Reisz (LM) won by forfeit

Ralston 64, Louisville 9

Louisville remained close to the Rams during the first portion of the dual at Ralston. Nik Sorensen and Cody Lutz helped the Lions chop a 14-0 deficit to 14-9. Sorensen delivered a 12-6 victory at 132 pounds and Lutz pinned his opponent at the 4:00 mark of their 138-pound battle.

The rest of the evening belonged to Ralston. The Rams swept the final eight weight classes. Five of those victories came by forfeit.

106 – Mehki Sanders (RAL) won by forfeit

113 – Hyin Martinez (RAL) won by forfeit

120 – Both open

126 – Bradyn Anaya (RAL) maj. dec. Nick McCaul (LOU), 14-1

132 – Nik Sorensen (LOU) dec. Owen Elsasser (RAL), 12-6

138 – Cody Lutz (LOU) pinned Gage Monroe (RAL), 4:00

145 – Michael Mass (RAL) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 2:00

152 – Caden Corcoran (RAL) won by forfeit

160 – A.J. Ress-Conkey (RAL) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 2:00

170 – Miguel James (RAL) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 2:00

182 – Brian Sanchez (RAL) won by forfeit

195 – Chris Vega (RAL) won by forfeit

220 – Conner Leu (RAL) won by forfeit

285 – Rafael Franco-Castillas (RAL) won by forfeit

