PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth and Louisville athletes competed on the basketball court Wednesday night in a pair of varsity games.
Louisville girls 59, Plattsmouth girls 17
Louisville ran past the Blue Devils in the opening game. The Lions built a 15-1 lead after one period and went up 30-10 at halftime. LHS held Plattsmouth (4-6) to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.
Eleven Louisville players entered the scoring column and the team enjoyed one of its top nights at the foul line. The Lions (10-1) went 13-of-15 from the stripe in the game.
Avery Heard helped Louisville with ten points, three rebounds, three pass deflections and three steals. Lauryn Kalkowski poured in six points, six rebounds, three assists and one block, and Meagan Mackling contributed ten points, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection.
Jordan Winkler chipped in seven points, four assists, four rebounds, two steals and four pass deflections. Faye Jacobsen had six points, two boards and two blocks, and Maia Johnson ended the evening with five points, three rebounds, one block and one steal.
Olivia Zahn posted two points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Juliette Andrews contributed two points, four pass deflections, one rebound and one assist, and McKenzie Norris produced three points, two rebounds and two assists.
Skyler Pollock pitched in six points, two rebounds and one steal, and Jennifer Katz collected two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Katie Kerans added one rebound, one steal and one pass deflection in the victory.
Chloe Sabatka guided Plattsmouth with six points. Bella Chappell scored four points and Rachel Widick, Rylee Hellbusch and Lexi Schroeder all had two points. Kennedy Miller added one point for the Blue Devils.
Louisville 15 15 17 12 – 59
Plattsmouth 1 9 3 4 – 17
Louisville (59)
Winkler 2-4 2-2 7, Mackling 4-7 0-0 10, Kalkowski 2-6 2-2 6, Heard 4-5 2-2 10, Jacobsen 2-4 2-2 6, Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Zahn 1-2 0-0 2, Norris 1-2 0-1 3, Pollock 1-2 4-4 6, Katz 1-1 0-0 2, Andrews 1-3 0-0 2, Kerans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-40 13-15 59.
Plattsmouth (17)
Chappell 4, Sabatka 6, Schroeder 2, Miller 1, Widick 2, Hellbusch 2.
Plattsmouth boys 35, Louisville boys 23
Defense was the name of the game in the second contest of the night. Plattsmouth limited Louisville to 15 points in the first half and squeezed the Lions even more after the break. PHS surrendered just eight second-half points to earn the victory.
“We played very disciplined defense in the second half to help us pull away,” PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said.
Plattsmouth led 16-15 at the break and went ahead by three points at the end of the third quarter. The team outscored Louisville 12-3 in the final stretch. PHS improved to 5-5. Louisville saw its mark change to 2-6.
Hunter Adkins helped Plattsmouth with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Stockton Graham produced six assists and three rebounds and Tucker Anderson had seven points, two boards and two assists. Hayden Stromsodt tacked on seven points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Andrew Rathman generated six points, three rebounds and two assists. Chandler Cole posted two points and one rebound and Brandt Colbert provided defensive work.
Quinn Wolcott delivered eight points, two steals, two blocks and one rebound for Louisville. Brady Geise tallied six points, two boards, one steal and four pass deflections, and Jaren Powell posted four points, four rebounds and one assist.
Doug Euans had two points, two rebounds and two assists. Jaden Maxey tallied two boards and one assist, Caleb Hrabik generated three points and one steal and Conner Buettner grabbed a pair of rebounds. Talon Ball added two assists in the game.
Louisville 6 9 5 3 – 23
Plattsmouth 4 12 7 12 – 35
Louisville (23)
Maxey 0-3 0-0 0, Geise 2-8 1-2 6, Euans 1-3 0-0 2, J. Powell 2-4 0-0 4, Wolcott 2-3 4-7 8, Hrabik 1-1 0-0 3, Conner Buettner 0-0 0-0 0. Ball 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 8-25 5-9 23.
Plattsmouth (35)
Cole 1-5 0-0 2, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 3-7 0-0 7, Adkins 5-8 2-2 13, Rathman 3-4 0-2 6, Stromsodt 3-9 1-2 7, Colbert 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-37 3-6 35.