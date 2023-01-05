Blue Devils, Lions play in hoops doubleheader

PLATTSMOUTH – Athletes from Plattsmouth and Louisville faced each other Tuesday night in a pair of varsity basketball games at Plattsmouth.

Plattsmouth girls 31, Louisville girls 16

Plattsmouth relied on a quick start to stop Louisville in the first game of the night. The Blue Devils went ahead 11-3 in the first quarter and took a 17-9 lead into the break. Plattsmouth held the Lions to one point in the third quarter to build a double-digit edge.

Plattsmouth made the most of its size advantage inside to win the rebounding battle. PHS hauled in 16 offensive rebounds and came down with 24 defensive boards. Louisville had seven offensive and 16 defensive rebounds during the game.

Ashleigh Widick helped Plattsmouth with seven points, ten rebounds, three blocks, one steal and three pass deflections. Averi Winters generated 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and eight pass deflections, and Jolie Dix contributed two points, four rebounds, three steals, one assist and eight pass deflections.

Mila Wehrbein posted five points, four rebounds, four steals and one pass deflection, and Natalie Briggs produced one point, four steals, three rebounds, two assists and five pass deflections. Stella Campin collected one point, seven rebounds and one pass deflection, and Aimee Dasher contributed two points, two rebounds, three steals and two pass deflections.

Kayla Briggs pocketed three rebounds and Chloe Adkins had two points, one rebound, one block and one pass deflection. Samayri Wright chipped in one pass deflection and Gertie Yoder added two rebounds and one assist.

Emma Yardley helped Louisville with four points, eight rebounds and one block. McKenna McCaulley contributed five points, three rebounds and one assist, and Riley Bennett finished the game with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ella Aaberg registered three points, one board and one assist for the Lions and Sagan Leach and Allie Hiatt each finished with two points and one rebound. Ella Culver and Mira Fosmer each produced two rebounds and one steal. Faith Hillabrand, Nola Nelson and Breanna Wulf saw court time for the team.

Louisville 3 6 1 6 – 16

Plattsmouth 11 6 8 6 – 31

Louisville (16)

Aaberg 3, Leach 2, Bennett 0, McCaulley 5, Fosmer 0, Yardley 4, Culver 0, Hiatt 2, Hillabrand 0, Nelson 0, Wulf 0.

Plattsmouth (31)

Dix 1-8 0-2 2, Dasher 1-3 0-1 2, K. Briggs 0-2 0-0 0, Winters 4-9 3-6 11, Yoder 0-5 0-0 0, Widick 3-10 1-2 7, N. Briggs 0-4 1-2 1, Campin 0-3 1-2 1, Wehrbein 1-5 3-6 5, Adkins 1-4 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-53 9-21 31.

Plattsmouth boys 70, Louisville boys 62 (3 OT)

The Blue Devils and Lions battled for three overtimes before Plattsmouth came out on top. Louisville led 31-30 at the break and remained ahead 43-40 after three quarters. PHS surged in front before Louisville’s Cash Biesterfeld tipped in a shot at the buzzer to force overtime.

The teams remained deadlocked at 62-62 after two extra periods. The Blue Devils went ahead in the third overtime after a steal and layup. Plattsmouth expanded the lead at the free-throw line from that point on. The team forced Louisville to foul to stop the clock in the final 90 seconds.

Plattsmouth used aggressive offense to earn many trips to the free-throw line. The Blue Devils finished 20-of-35 from the stripe in the game. Gage Olsen led the team with a 9-of-12 effort during the night.

Olsen finished the game with 21 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds. Drew Iverson took two charges and added 16 points, five boards, two assists, two steals and one block for Plattsmouth.

T.J. Fitzpatrick compiled 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Henry Loontjer hauled in 11 rebounds and posted five points, two assists and one steal, and Liam LaSure helped the team in the paint with eight points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists.

Brock Endorf collected four points, two assists, two rebounds and one block in his time on the court. Lincoln Bradney chipped in five points and two assists in the victory.

Sam Luellen guided Louisville with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kole Albert pocketed 18 points and five rebounds, Wade Powles had nine points and one board and Biesterfeld tallied seven points, three rebounds and one assist.

Chase Savage delivered seven points and two rebounds, Daniel Hoefener had six rebounds and one assist and Gavin Pierce produced three points, two rebounds and one assist. Alex Sorensen scored one point and Brady Abbott, Dametre Moxey, Cody Hrdy and Connor Linke saw court time.

Louisville 14 17 12 12 5 2 0 – 62

Plattsmouth 12 18 10 15 5 2 8 – 70

Louisville (62)

Luellen 17, Powles 9, Hoefener 0, Biesterfeld 7, Albert 18, Sorensen 1, Savage 7, Pierce 3, Abbott 0, Hrdy 0, Moxey 0, Linke 0.

Plattsmouth (70)

Fitzpatrick 4-6 2-2 11, Olsen 6-13 9-12 21, Loontjer 1-14 3-6 5, Iverson 5-13 4-12 16, LaSure 4-4 0-0 8, Endorf 2-4 0-1 4, Bradney 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 23-57 20-35 70.