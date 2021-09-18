Blue Devils, Lions play in league matches

AGHS relied on Brynn Glock for a large portion of the offense. She paced the Bluejays with 27 kills on 73 swings. Glock (21), Jadah Laughlin (20), Leah Levin (12) and Zandi Kern (12) finished with double-digit digs for Ashland-Greenwood.

The Lions used strong serving to work their way back into the match. The team went 92-of-100 at the stripe and finished with nine aces.

Brooke Smith went 27-of-29 at the service line with three aces and Lea Kalkowski finished 19-of-19 with one ace. Laura Swanson compiled a 13-of-13 night, Lizzie Podrazo went 14-of-15 with two aces and Sagan Leach finished 10-of-11 with one ace. Jaylin Gaston chipped in a pair of aces for the Lions.

Gaston highlighted the team’s scoring attack with ten kills. She also made one solo block and six digs. Smith produced nine kills, 19 digs and 23 serve receptions, Ella Johnson knocked home nine kills and Leach made 22 digs and 34 serve receptions.

Podrazo collected six kills and four digs during the evening, and Kalkowski finished the match with two kills, 12 digs and 30 assists. Swanson generated two kills, 12 digs and 24 serve receptions for LHS, and Wyleigh Bateman contributed seven digs and one serve reception.

