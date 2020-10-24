Blue Devils, Lions play in triangular

LOUISVILLE – Plattsmouth and Louisville volleyball players participated in a pair of matches Tuesday night during a triangular in Louisville’s gym.
DC West 2, Louisville 0
DC West stopped the Lions 25-15, 25-22 in the day’s first matchup. The Falcons relied on their deep bench to produce the victory. Fourteen students saw court time and eight players connected on kills. Senior Ella Hopkins led the way with eight kills on 13 swings.
McKenzie Norris helped Louisville with three aces during her 10-of-10 serving performance. She also produced three kills, seven digs and one assist. Lexi Hans collected five kills, two aces, two digs and one assist, and Lea Kalkowski posted 12 assists, four digs, one kill and one ace.
Ella Johnson generated four kills and one dig, Sagan Leach made four digs and Jaylin Gaston knocked home two kills. Lizzie Podrazo and Ella Culver each added one kill for LHS. Culver also chipped in three digs for the Lions.
DC West 2, Plattsmouth 0
DC West took home a 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Blue Devils. The Falcons (19-10) went 47-of-49 serving and produced 18 kills in the match. Freshmen Nora Wurtz and Aubree Liss combined for nine kills and Hopkins added four kills at the net.
Savanna Berger guided Plattsmouth’s offense with five kills and two solo blocks. Mackenzie Caba posted three kills, five digs, 14 serve receptions and one ace, and Katie Torres collected three kills, one ace and three digs.
Rylee Hellbusch finished the match with 12 assists and six digs. She also went 12-of-13 serving with one ace. Lyndsey Caba contributed 14 digs and 21 serve receptions in the back row, and Kennedy Miller ended the contest with two kills, two solo blocks and one dig.
Sydney Hobscheidt tallied one kill, eight digs and one assist and finished 7-of-7 at the service line. Payton Haugaard made one serve reception and Megan Vaughn saw court time for the team.
Plattsmouth 2, Louisville 0
Plattsmouth and Louisville squared off in the nightcap. The Blue Devils left the LHS gym with a 25-20, 25-18 triumph. Plattsmouth improved to 10-15 and Louisville fell to 6-21.
PHS used a multi-pronged scoring attack to stop the Lions. Berger ended the evening with ten kills on 16 swings and Hobscheidt slammed home six kills on 13 attempts. Miller generated a .500 hitting percentage with four kills on eight swings.
PHS also found success in the serving department. The team finished 48-of-50 at the line with five aces. Hellbusch highlighted the evening with three aces in her 12-of-12 performance. Mackenzie Caba went 14-of-14 and Hobscheidt and Torres each had 5-of-5 nights. Hobscheidt and Torres each delivered one ace for the Blue Devils.
Torres helped the team with three kills and two digs and Hobscheidt posted 17 serve receptions and five digs. Lyndsey Caba made 11 digs, two assists and eight serve receptions, and Mackenzie Caba tallied two kills, two digs and two serve receptions.
Hellbusch dished out 22 assists and Haugaard and Vaughn each helped the team in their defensive roles.
Hans paced Louisville’s offense with nine kills and one ace. Culver made three digs and went 11-of-12 serving with two aces, and Norris contributed three kills, one ace, six digs and one assist. Kalkowski chipped in 16 assists, four digs and two kills. She also went 7-of-7 at the line with one ace.
Johnson made three kills and one ace and Leach had three digs, one assist and one kill. Gaston and Podrazo each made a pair of kills at the net.
Plattsmouth will continue the season Tuesday in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils will take on top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood at 5 p.m. Second-seeded Waverly and third-seeded Platteview will play in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
The winners of the two semifinals will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the subdistrict title. All subdistrict matches will take place at Ashland-Greenwood.
