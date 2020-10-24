Blue Devils, Lions play in triangular

Savanna Berger guided Plattsmouth’s offense with five kills and two solo blocks. Mackenzie Caba posted three kills, five digs, 14 serve receptions and one ace, and Katie Torres collected three kills, one ace and three digs.

Rylee Hellbusch finished the match with 12 assists and six digs. She also went 12-of-13 serving with one ace. Lyndsey Caba contributed 14 digs and 21 serve receptions in the back row, and Kennedy Miller ended the contest with two kills, two solo blocks and one dig.

Sydney Hobscheidt tallied one kill, eight digs and one assist and finished 7-of-7 at the service line. Payton Haugaard made one serve reception and Megan Vaughn saw court time for the team.

Plattsmouth 2, Louisville 0

Plattsmouth and Louisville squared off in the nightcap. The Blue Devils left the LHS gym with a 25-20, 25-18 triumph. Plattsmouth improved to 10-15 and Louisville fell to 6-21.

PHS used a multi-pronged scoring attack to stop the Lions. Berger ended the evening with ten kills on 16 swings and Hobscheidt slammed home six kills on 13 attempts. Miller generated a .500 hitting percentage with four kills on eight swings.