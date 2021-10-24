Blue Devils, Lions play in volleyball triangular

PLATTSMOUTH – Athletes from Plattsmouth and Louisville played on the same volleyball court during a triangular this past week.

Plattsmouth hosted DC West and Louisville for an evening filled with three matches. DC West (21-8) won both of its contests and Plattsmouth stopped Louisville in the final matchup of the Tuesday night event.

DC West 2, Plattsmouth 1

DC West defeated the Blue Devils 25-16, 18-25, 25-16 in the day’s first match. Plattsmouth stayed in striking distance with sharp serving. The team collected 14 aces against the Falcons and finished 52-of-58 at the stripe.

Lyndsey Caba helped the team’s scoring attack with six aces. She added four kills, one solo block, four digs, eight assists and one serve reception. Gracie Stonner piloted the defense with 22 digs and 23 serve receptions. She also finished 10-of-10 at the service line with three aces.

Sydney Hobscheidt helped the team in multiple ways on the court. She finished 15-of-16 serving with three aces and knocked home four kills. She also had a defensive double-double with 11 digs and 12 serve receptions.

Katie Torres generated two kills, one ace, seven digs and 14 serve receptions. Payton Haugaard posted one kill, one solo block, two digs and five assists, and Riley Pletka contributed three kills, one ace and one dig. Josey Freel collected two kills and one assist for the Blue Devils.

DC West 2, Louisville 0

DC West used a diversified offense to defeat the Lions 25-13, 25-17. Eight Falcons collected kills during the match and the team finished with a .273 hitting percentage. Nora Wurtz led DC West with 13 kills on 20 swings and Raya Sattem went 10-of-10 serving with two aces.

Jaylin Gaston paced Louisville’s offense with four kills. Brooke Smith finished with one kill, one dig and 14 serve receptions, and Laura Swanson collected six digs, ten serve receptions and one ace.

Sagan Leach pocketed one ace, eight digs and 12 serve receptions for the Lions. Ella Johnson made two kills and Lea Kalkowski tallied one kill, six digs and eight assists. Finley Meisinger produced one kill, Wyleigh Bateman collected four digs and Ava Culver made four serve receptions and one assist. Lizzie Podrazo chipped in one dig in the match.

Plattsmouth 2, Louisville 0

Plattsmouth defeated the Lions 25-16, 25-20 in the nightcap. PHS produced 22 kills and carded seven aces against Louisville. The Blue Devils improved to 9-17 and the Lions moved to 9-19.

Torres highlighted Plattsmouth’s offense with a 13-of-13 attacking performance. She posted five kills, three digs and six serve receptions during the contest. Hobscheidt finished 11-of-12 serving with three aces. She tacked on four kills, two solo blocks, three digs and eight serve receptions.

Caba distributed 11 assists and had four kills, one ace and one solo block. Stonner collected 11 digs, 16 serve receptions and one kill for Plattsmouth, and Haugaard pocketed three kills, three aces and eight assists.

Pletka and Freel each saw time on the court. Pletka tallied two kills and three digs and Freel delivered three kills for the team.

Podrazo guided Louisville with four kills, one ace and a 5-of-5 serving effort. Smith went 9-of-9 serving with one ace and added three kills, eight digs and 15 serve receptions. Leach chipped in nine serve receptions, eight digs and one assist, and Culver had eight serve receptions, two digs and one kill.

Johnson collected three kills and one dig and Kalkowski finished 9-of-9 at the service line. She also generated eight digs and ten assists. Swanson delivered nine serve receptions and five digs, Bateman pocketed three digs and Gaston made two digs.

Louisville remained in contention in the match with strong serving. The Lions ended the evening 36-of-37 at the line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.