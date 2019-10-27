Plattsmouth and Louisville athletes took part in multiple volleyball matches this past week across eastern Nebraska.
Plattsmouth 3, Auburn 2
The Blue Devils withstood Auburn’s comeback attempt in a home victory on Monday night. Plattsmouth defeated the Bulldogs 25-18, 25-21, 28-30, 21-25, 15-7.
Both teams relied on their defenses throughout the match. Plattsmouth ended the night with 78 digs and 89 serve receptions, and Auburn finished the contest with 75 digs and 100 serve receptions.
Chloe Sabatka helped the Blue Devils by going 20-for-20 in the serving category. She added a triple-double performance of ten kills, 18 digs and 27 serve receptions. Alyssa Bock pocketed 45 serve receptions and 21 digs in the back row. She also went 18-of-19 serving with three aces.
Kennedy Miller produced a .444 hitting percentage with nine kills on 18 swings. Savanna Berger made seven kills and Lexi Schroeder went 15-of-16 at the service line. Schroeder also posted ten digs and 13 serve receptions.
Taylor Caba ended the match with 17 assists, 14 digs, two solo blocks, four kills and one ace. Sydney Hobscheidt tallied six kills, two solo blocks, five digs and four serve receptions, and Rylee Hellbusch gave the Blue Devils 16 assists and seven digs. Katie Rathman produced two aces and one dig and Mackenzie Caba made one dig.
Plattsmouth 2, DC West 0
Plattsmouth and Louisville traveled to DC West on Tuesday night for a triangular with the Falcons. All three teams ended the night 1-1.
Plattsmouth defeated DC West 25-19, 25-23. The Blue Devils used steady serving to capture the victory. PHS went 45-of-46 at the service line.
Taylor Caba, Hobscheidt, Miller and Berger all made four kills for Plattsmouth. Caba added eight assists, Hobscheidt posted four digs and six serve receptions and Berger had one solo block. Miller chipped in one solo block and two digs.
Sabatka collected three kills, two solo blocks, ten digs and 18 serve receptions. Bock produced 13 serve receptions, 16 digs, two assists and one ace, and Hellbusch delivered a 15-of-15 serving performance with one ace. Hellbusch also made eight assists, seven digs and one kill.
Mackenzie Caba had one kill and one dig and Schroeder contributed 11 digs and three serve receptions. Rathman made one dig and Renae Mixan saw court time.
Louisville 2, Plattsmouth 0
Louisville took down the Blue Devils 25-15, 25-22 in the triangular’s second match. The Lions made 49 digs against Plattsmouth and limited PHS to 12 kills.
Faye Jacobsen helped the Lions with eight kills on 14 swings. She also made eight digs and one solo block. Cassidy Niemoth pitched in ten digs and six kills and Jade Biesterfeld made four kills, two aces and seven digs.
Lea Kalkowski tallied 19 assists and six digs and McKenzie Norris had eight digs, one assist and two kills. Maddy Nolte made two kills and one dig and Skyler Pollock collected nine digs.
Berger guided Plattsmouth’s offense with seven kills. Sabatka posted two kills, one ace, seven digs and eight serve receptions, and Bock contributed 18 serve receptions and 19 digs. Taylor Caba added one ace, four digs and three assists.
Miller tallied two kills and three digs, Schroeder made ten serve receptions and four digs and Mixan delivered one kill. Hellbusch produced seven digs and six assists, Hobscheidt had three digs and Rathman made one ace.
DC West 2, Louisville 0
DC West defended its home court with a 25-19, 25-17 triumph. Katie Nelson (12) and Leah Bevington (11) both had double-digit kill totals for the Falcons.
Jacobsen led Louisville with ten kills on 18 swings. She also scooped up nine digs. Kalkowski delivered six digs and 20 assists and Niemoth had seven kills and ten digs.
Pollock made six digs and Biesterfeld had two kills, one ace, six digs and one solo block. Nolte ended the match with three kills and Norris collected four digs and one assist.