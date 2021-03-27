Blue Devils, Lions post marks at track meet

LOUISVILLE – Plattsmouth and Louisville athletes conducted their first experiments in the track and field classroom Friday during a quadrangular at Louisville.
The Lions hosted Plattsmouth, Centennial and Wilber-Clatonia for the first outdoor meet of the season. The four-team setup allowed students to gain valuable lessons in a variety of events. Field events took place at the same time as track races. This allowed the meet to finish before a rainstorm moved into the area in the early evening.
There were no team scores kept at the quad, but athletes did pocket medals for their performances throughout the day. Many Lions and Blue Devils earned awards for their schools, and numerous Cass County athletes finished first in their contests.
Krista Hardy helped the Plattsmouth girls with a pair of titles in the long jump (14 feet, 11 inches) and high jump (4-8). Josie Knust won the shot put title with a toss of 33-4, and the 3,200-meter relay unit of Jozlyn Barnes, Sydney Hobscheidt, Sophia Wehrbein and Jessica Meisinger won in 11:37.76.
The Blue Devils also won a title in the 400-meter relay. Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis and Savanna Berger crossed the finish line in 54.42 seconds.
Cadance Stenger paced the Louisville girls with her work in the 300-meter hurdles. She won the race with a time of 52.37.
Eric Heard helped the Louisville boys with a championship in the 800 meters in 2:13.05. Louisville’s 3,200-meter relay team of Talon Ball, Heard, Jaxson Barnes and Cody Hiatt crossed the tape first in 9:20.27.
The Plattsmouth boys had multiple champions. Rece Baker won the 100 meters in 11.92, Brock Headley finished first in the 400 in 54.84 and Kaleb Wooten pocketed gold medals in the 1,600 (4:56.01) and 3,200 (10:36.90). Dakota Minshall added a title in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.28.
The Blue Devils claimed the top prize in a pair of relay races. Headley, Ian Witherell, Baker and Minshall won the 400-meter event in 46.29, and Witherell, Headley, Blake Duncan and Minshall claimed the 1,600 relay in 3:52.05.
Witherell, Minshall and Randall Aguilar gave the Blue Devils victories in three field events. Witherell won the triple jump (39-7), Minshall won the pole vault (11-0) and Aguilar won the long jump (20-11).
Louisville Girls Results
100 – Isandra Hagge, 14.38 (5th)
200 – Isandra Hagge, 30.82 (5th)
400 – Sagan Leach, 1:12.39 (5th), Isandra Hagge, 1:12.39 (6th)
1,600 – Sophie Korytowski, 6:16.10 (5th)
3,200 – Sophie Korytowski, 14:18.64 (2nd), Hailey Teller, 15:01.46 (4th)
300-meter hurdles – Cadance Stenger, 52.37 (1st)
Long Jump – Isandra Hagge, 14-8 (tied 2nd)
Plattsmouth Girls Results
100 – Savanna Berger, 14.26 (2nd), Paige Druskis, 14.35 (3rd), Emily Macias, 14.37 (4th)
200 – Emily Macias, 29.45 (2nd)
400 – Sydney Hobscheidt, 1:11.06 (3rd), Holly Wilson, 1:12.05 (4th)
800 – Jessica Meisinger, 2:37.31 (2nd), Lyndsey Caba, 2:42.49 (4th), Natalie Briggs, 2:43.47 (5th)
1,600 – Natalie Briggs, 6:01.16 (2nd), Ava Nolde, 6:11.98 (3rd)
3,200 – Sophia Wehrbein, 15:06.31 (5th), Ava LaSure, 15:31.02 (6th)
100-meter hurdles – Amelia Field, 20.28 (2nd), Emma Field, 20.85 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Jozlyn Barnes, 57.35 (5th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth A (Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger), 54.42 (1st), Plattsmouth B (Holly Wilson, Sandra Selby, Abbie Dasher, Kaia Shotkoski), 58.86 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth A (Sydney Hobscheidt, Jozlyn Barnes, Amelia Field, Grace Vandenburgh), 5:01.12 (4th), Plattsmouth B (Holly Wilson, Ivy Schmidt, Kaia Shotkoski, Sandra Selby), 5:14.85 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jozlyn Barnes, Sydney Hobscheidt, Sophia Wehrbein, Jessica Meisinger), 11:37.76 (1st)
High Jump – Krista Hardy, 4-8 (1st), Ava LaSure, 4-4 (tied 5th)
Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard, 6-6 (2nd)
Long Jump – Krista Hardy, 14-11 (1st), Emma Field, 14-3 (4th), Emily Macias, 14-0 1/4 (5th), Ava LaSure, 13-11 1/2 (6th)
Triple Jump – Krista Hardy, 29-8 (tied 2nd)
Shot Put – Josie Knust, 33-4 (1st), Rylee Hellbusch, 30-7 (3rd)
Discus – Rylee Hellbusch, 94-10 (2nd)
Louisville Boys Results
100 – Quincy Trent, 12.24 (2nd), Sam Ahl, 12.29 (3rd), Cordale Moxey, 12.47 (4th)
200 – Sam Ahl, 25.83 (2nd), Quincy Trent, 26.09 (3rd), Cordale Moxey, 26.31 (4th)
400 – Sam Ahl, 56.48 (3rd), Cordale Moxey, 58.52 (5th)
800 – Eric Heard, 2:13.05 (1st), Max Downs, 2:33.21 (5th)
1,600 – Talon Ball, 5:01.56 (2nd), Jaxson Barnes, 5:11.11 (6th)
3,200 – Talon Ball, 10:54.66 (2nd), Tyler Euans, 11:28.33 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Cody Hiatt, 49.73 (5th), Sam Luellen, 50.71 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Sam Luellen, Cody Hiatt, Gavin Pierce, Cash Biesterfeld), 4:08.60 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Talon Ball, Eric Heard, Jaxson Barnes, Cody Hiatt), 9:20.27 (1st)
Long Jump – Sam Ahl, 20-4 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Cordale Moxey, 38-11 1/4 (2nd)
Shot Put – Caleb Hrabik, 41-1 (3rd)
Plattsmouth Boys Results
100 – Rece Baker, 11.92 (1st)
200 – Ethan Walker, 26.31 (5th), Blake Duncan, 26.34 (6th)
400 – Brock Headley, 54.84 (1st), Blake Duncan, 58.33 (4th)
800 – Carter Moss, 2:14.11 (2nd), Dalton Satter, 3:08.00 (6th)
1,600 – Kaleb Wooten, 4:56.01 (1st), Elijah Dix, 5:01.97 (3rd), Carter Moss, 5:03.01 (5th)
3,200 – Kaleb Wooten, 10:36.90 (1st), Elijah Dix, 11:00.77 (3rd), Jacob Zitek, 11:23.62 (5th)
110-meter hurdles – Randall Aguilar, 17.04 (2nd)
300-meter hurdles – Dakota Minshall, 43.28 (1st)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth A (Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Dakota Minshall), 46.29 (1st), Plattsmouth B (Ethan Walker, Bryce Neuin, Justice Kahler, Liam LaSure), 49.76 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth A (Ian Witherell, Brock Headley, Blake Duncan, Dakota Minshall), 3:52.05 (1st)
High Jump – Randall Aguilar, 6-0 (2nd), Kaleb Smith, 5-8 (3rd)
Pole Vault – Dakota Minshall, 11-0 (1st)
Long Jump – Randall Aguilar, 20-11 (1st), Blake Duncan, 19-4 1/4 (4th)
Triple Jump – Ian Witherell, 39-7 (1st), Kaleb Smith, 37-2 (5th)
Discus – Brayden Zaliauskas, 127-8 (3rd)