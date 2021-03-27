Blue Devils, Lions post marks at track meet

LOUISVILLE – Plattsmouth and Louisville athletes conducted their first experiments in the track and field classroom Friday during a quadrangular at Louisville.

The Lions hosted Plattsmouth, Centennial and Wilber-Clatonia for the first outdoor meet of the season. The four-team setup allowed students to gain valuable lessons in a variety of events. Field events took place at the same time as track races. This allowed the meet to finish before a rainstorm moved into the area in the early evening.

There were no team scores kept at the quad, but athletes did pocket medals for their performances throughout the day. Many Lions and Blue Devils earned awards for their schools, and numerous Cass County athletes finished first in their contests.

Krista Hardy helped the Plattsmouth girls with a pair of titles in the long jump (14 feet, 11 inches) and high jump (4-8). Josie Knust won the shot put title with a toss of 33-4, and the 3,200-meter relay unit of Jozlyn Barnes, Sydney Hobscheidt, Sophia Wehrbein and Jessica Meisinger won in 11:37.76.

The Blue Devils also won a title in the 400-meter relay. Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis and Savanna Berger crossed the finish line in 54.42 seconds.