Blue Devils, Lions score points at Platteview Invite

PLATTEVIEW – Louisville and Plattsmouth athletes gained medals, memories and teachable moments Thursday during a large track and field meet at Platteview.

The Lions and Blue Devils took part in the ten-team Platteview Invite during the afternoon and evening. Schools from as far away as South Sioux City and York traveled to the Platteview campus for the annual invite.

The Louisville girls placed ninth in team standings with 13 points and the LHS boys were ninth with 14 points. The Plattsmouth girls collected sixth place with 39 points and the Plattsmouth boys earned third place with 71 points.

Cadance Stenger and Isandra Hagge led the Louisville girls with third-place medals in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump. Talon Ball, Cordale Moxey and Caleb Hrabik each won individual medals for the LHS boys. The Lions collected awards in one girls relay race and two boys relays.

Savanna Berger helped the Plattsmouth girls with a second-place showing in the 100 meters. Krista Hardy, Jessica Meisinger and Rylee Hellbusch claimed medals in their events, and the Blue Devils scored points in the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.