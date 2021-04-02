Blue Devils, Lions score points at Platteview Invite

PLATTEVIEW – Louisville and Plattsmouth athletes gained medals, memories and teachable moments Thursday during a large track and field meet at Platteview.
The Lions and Blue Devils took part in the ten-team Platteview Invite during the afternoon and evening. Schools from as far away as South Sioux City and York traveled to the Platteview campus for the annual invite.
The Louisville girls placed ninth in team standings with 13 points and the LHS boys were ninth with 14 points. The Plattsmouth girls collected sixth place with 39 points and the Plattsmouth boys earned third place with 71 points.
Cadance Stenger and Isandra Hagge led the Louisville girls with third-place medals in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump. Talon Ball, Cordale Moxey and Caleb Hrabik each won individual medals for the LHS boys. The Lions collected awards in one girls relay race and two boys relays.
Savanna Berger helped the Plattsmouth girls with a second-place showing in the 100 meters. Krista Hardy, Jessica Meisinger and Rylee Hellbusch claimed medals in their events, and the Blue Devils scored points in the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Randall Aguilar and Kaleb Wooten highlighted the day for the Plattsmouth boys with championships. Aguilar cleared the high jump bar at 6 feet, 2 inches to win his gold medal, and Wooten secured the 1,600 championship in 4:50.43. He edged Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City (4:50.73) to earn the title.
Rece Baker and Dakota Minshall each won silver medals in their events, and Brock Headley, Ian Witherell and Brayden Zaliauskas pocketed individual honors. PHS also won medals in the 400 and 1,600 relays.
Girls Team Results
Waverly 141, York 76, South Sioux City 75.5, Platteview 66.5, Nebraska City 51, Plattsmouth 39, Papillion-La Vista South 38.33, DC West 15.67, Louisville 13, Fort Calhoun 10
Louisville Results
300-meter hurdles – Cadance Stenger, 53.99 (3rd)
400-meter relay – Louisville, 55.58 (5th)
Long Jump – Isandra Hagge, 15-4 (tied 3rd)
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Savanna Berger, 13.04 (2nd)
800 – Jessica Meisinger, 2:35.99 (4th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth, 54.57 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth, 4:33.09 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs), 10:39.42 (2nd)
Long Jump – Krista Hardy, 15-2 1/4 (6th)
Discus – Rylee Hellbusch, 94-9 (4th)
Boys Team Results
Waverly 135.5, Platteview 93, Plattsmouth 71, South Sioux City 55, DC West 44.5, York 39, Papillion-La Vista South 38, Nebraska City 27, Louisville 14, Fort Calhoun 10
Louisville Results
400 – Talon Ball, 54.62 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville, 3:51.28 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville, 9:06.66 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Cordale Moxey, 39-7 3/4 (5th)
Discus – Caleb Hrabik, 108-3 (6th)
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Rece Baker, 11.29 (2nd)
200 – Brock Headley, 24.35 (5th)
1,600 – Kaleb Wooten, 4:50.43 (1st)
3,200 – Kaleb Wooten, 10:29.54 (3rd)
110-meter hurdles – Randall Aguilar, 16.95 (4th)