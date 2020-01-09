LOUISVILLE – Basketball fans watched Tuesday night’s game between Plattsmouth and Louisville turn into a tight matchup in the final moments.
The PHS girls withstood a major comeback attempt from Louisville to win the Cass County contest 49-45. Plattsmouth doubled up the Lions 38-19 in the first half but saw the lead shrink to single digits after the break. Louisville created doubt about the game’s outcome with a 26-11 scoring spree in the second half.
Plattsmouth (4-6) relied on its perimeter shooting to win the game. Starting guards Bella Chappell and Chloe Sabatka combined for 33 points during the evening. Chappell lit up the nets for 17 points and Sabatka generated 16 points.
Lexi Schroeder helped the Blue Devils with six points. Taylor Caba had five points, Kennedy Miller and Kayla Harvey each scored two points and Kira Leget added one point.
Faye Jacobsen gave Louisville (4-7) a double-double performance in the paint. She produced 13 points, ten rebounds, one block, one steal and two pass deflections.
McKenzie Norris drained three treys during her 15-point night. She added four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Lauren Votta contributed five points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist, and Lea Kalkowski tallied two points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
Brooke Smith posted four points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Skyler Pollock had two points, two boards and one steal and Jaylin Gaston collected two points and one rebound. Jennifer Katz chipped in two points, one rebound, two steals and one pass deflection, and Sagan Leach made one assist, one steal and one rebound.
You have free articles remaining.
Plattsmouth 18 20 8 3 – 49
Louisville 7 12 15 11 – 45
Plattsmouth (49)
Chappell 17, Leget 1, Sabatka 16, Caba 5, Schroeder 6, Harvey 2, Miller 2.
Louisville (45)
Norris 5-12 2-4 15, Pollock 1-9 0-0 2, Kalkowski 1-2 0-0 2, Votta 2-7 1-2 5, Jacobsen 6-11 1-4 13, Katz 1-5 0-1 2, Leach 0-0 0-0 0, Gaston 1-1 0-1 2, Smith 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 19-53 4-12 45.