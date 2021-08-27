Blue Devils, Lions start volleyball campaigns

Plattsmouth will host the Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday. The Blue Devils are scheduled to open the tournament against Platteview at 8 a.m.

Auburn 3, Louisville 2

Louisville and Auburn played a dramatic match in front of fans from both schools. Auburn left the gym with a 20-25, 25-12, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7 victory.

The Lions secured the first game before Auburn took the momentum in games two and three. The Bulldogs then had to regroup after Louisville delivered a major comeback in game four. The Lions rallied from a 24-19 deficit to keep the match going.

AHS senior Carly Gardner guided the Bulldogs with 15 kills on 49 attacks. She also made nine aces on 21 serves. Emaly Gerdes added four kills and seven aces for Auburn.

Lizzie Podrazo led Louisville’s offense with seven kills and one ace. Lea Kalkowski went 22-of-22 serving and tallied 23 assists and 13 digs, and Laura Swanson had a defensive double-double with ten digs and 12 serve receptions.