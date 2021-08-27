Blue Devils, Lions start volleyball campaigns

Plattsmouth and Louisville athletes entered the volleyball spotlight on Thursday with their first appearances on area courts.
The Blue Devils and Lions opened the 2021 campaign with matches against local opponents. Plattsmouth traveled to Omaha Gross and Louisville welcomed Auburn to the LHS gym.
Plattsmouth 3, Omaha Gross 1
The Blue Devils secured a 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Cougars. Plattsmouth relied on a successful serving attack in the match. The team collected 11 aces during the evening.
Lyndsey Caba highlighted Plattsmouth’s work at the service line with eight aces. She went 22-of-26 at the stripe and added five assists, one dig and two serve receptions. Katie Torres also made a difference with her 11-of-11 serving night. She chipped in a double-double defensive gem of 19 digs and 21 serve receptions.
Sydney Hobscheidt delivered seven kills on 14 swings for a .429 hitting percentage. She went 18-of-20 serving with two aces and tacked on four digs and 17 serve receptions. Grace Stonner helped the team’s defense with a double-double effort of 13 digs and 17 serve receptions. She also produced one kill and one ace.
Payton Haugaard pocketed five assists, four digs and a perfect 10-of-10 serving night. Josey Freel tallied two kills, one dig and a 10-of-12 serving performance. Riley Pletka and Gertie Yoder each saw court time for the team.
Plattsmouth will host the Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday. The Blue Devils are scheduled to open the tournament against Platteview at 8 a.m.
Auburn 3, Louisville 2
Louisville and Auburn played a dramatic match in front of fans from both schools. Auburn left the gym with a 20-25, 25-12, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7 victory.
The Lions secured the first game before Auburn took the momentum in games two and three. The Bulldogs then had to regroup after Louisville delivered a major comeback in game four. The Lions rallied from a 24-19 deficit to keep the match going.
AHS senior Carly Gardner guided the Bulldogs with 15 kills on 49 attacks. She also made nine aces on 21 serves. Emaly Gerdes added four kills and seven aces for Auburn.
Lizzie Podrazo led Louisville’s offense with seven kills and one ace. Lea Kalkowski went 22-of-22 serving and tallied 23 assists and 13 digs, and Laura Swanson had a defensive double-double with ten digs and 12 serve receptions.
Brooke Smith helped the Lions with five kills, 11 digs and 18 serve receptions. She also finished 20-of-20 serving with one ace. Ava Culver produced six kills, one ace, eight digs and 11 serve receptions, and Sagan Leach boosted the back row with 22 digs and 35 serve receptions.