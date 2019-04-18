BENNINGTON – Plattsmouth athletes gained plenty of awards against many of the state’s top track and field teams Tuesday at Bennington.
The Blue Devils competed against nearly a dozen schools at the Bennington Invite. The PHS girls placed sixth in team standings with 39 points. The Plattsmouth boys captured ninth place with 30 points.
Taylor Caba and Chloe Sabatka led the Plattsmouth girls with their performances on the track. Both Blue Devils generated four medals during the day.
Caba and Sabatka both ran on a second-place 1,600-meter relay team. The quartet of Sabatka, Bella Chappell, Rachel Widick and Caba crossed the tape in 4:24.50.
Caba claimed the 3,200 title in 12:35.08 and placed third in the 1,600 in 5:43.22. She also ran on a fourth-place 3,200 relay squad. Taylor Jones, Jessica Meisinger, Taylor Caba and Lyndsey Caba finished in 10:49.43.
Sabatka claimed fourth place in the 400 (1:02.30) and ran on a fifth-place 400 relay team. Chappell, Sabatka, Meisinger and Widick completed the race in 53.57. Meisinger also placed fourth in the 200 in 28.26.
The PHS boys gained multiple points in the pole vault. Hunter Smith cleared a height of 12-6 to win a silver medal, and Dakota Minshall posted a mark of 11-6 for fourth place. Truett Giles (11-0) added a fifth-place medal.
Andrew Rathman (5-10) earned second place in the high jump, and C.J. Wiseman claimed third place in the 3,200 in 10:37.43. Stockton Graham produced a fifth-place run of 2:05.69 in the 800.
Plattsmouth will resume its season April 23 at the Cougar Invite. Field events will begin at Conestoga at 10 a.m.
Girls Team Results
Bishop Neumann 124, Elkhorn 116, South Sioux City 80.50, Bennington 69, Omaha Skutt 50, Plattsmouth 39, DC West 18.50, Omaha Mercy 17, Boys Town 10, Omaha Gross 3
Plattsmouth Results
200 – Jessica Meisinger 28.26 (4th)
400 – Chloe Sabatka 1:02.30 (4th)
1,600 – Taylor Caba 5:43.22 (3rd)
3,200 – Taylor Caba 12:35.08 (1st)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Bella Chappell, Chloe Sabatka, Jessica Meisinger, Rachel Widick) 53.57 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Chloe Sabatka, Bella Chappell, Rachel Widick, Taylor Caba) 4:24.50 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Taylor Jones, Jessica Meisinger, Taylor Caba, Lyndsey Caba) 10:49.43 (4th)
Triple Jump – Chloe Sabatka 33-8 1/2 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Bishop Neumann 109, Boys Town 58, Omaha Skutt 56, Bennington 54, Elkhorn Mount Michael 54, DC West 42.50, Elkhorn 39.50, Omaha Gross 32, Plattsmouth 30, South Sioux City 29, Omaha Roncalli 23
Plattsmouth Results
800 – Stockton Graham 2:05.69 (5th)
3,200 – C.J. Wiseman 10:37.43 (3rd)
Pole Vault – Hunter Smith 12-6 (2nd), Dakota Minshall 11-6 (4th), Truett Giles 11-0 (5th)
High Jump – Andrew Rathman 5-10 (2nd)