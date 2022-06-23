Blue Devils, Nationals play in Senior Legion game

NEHAWKA – Plattsmouth athletes ensured they would win Wednesday night’s league tournament game with a complete effort on offense and defense.

The Blue Devils defeated Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 4-0 in the first round of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The teams played their Senior Legion game at Nehawka Ball Diamond.

Clyde Hinton gave Plattsmouth a big lift with his work on the mound. He tossed a complete game for the team and struck out 12 Nationals. He limited Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka to four hits during his seven innings.

Plattsmouth jumped on top of the Nationals with three runs in the bottom of the first. The Blue Devils padded the lead with a solo run in the fourth. That gave Hinton enough cushion on the scoreboard to cruise to the victory.

Gabe Villamonte collected two hits and two runs batted in for the Blue Devils. Max Waters pocketed two hits and one RBI and Trent Elshire drove in one run. T.J. Fitzpatrick helped Plattsmouth’s offense with a pair of walks.

Jayden Widler guided Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka with two hits. Will Bauder drew a pair of walks and Cade Hosier collected one walk. Ty Fox worked 5 1/3 innings and struck out five batters, and Joe Kerns posted one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning on the mound.

Both teams are scheduled to continue the tournament on Friday at Nehawka Ball Diamond. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will battle Louisville/Weeping Water at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation round. Plattsmouth will face Lincoln Christian at 8 p.m. for the Northern Division title.

E-M/N 000 000 0 – 0 4 0

Plattsmouth 300 010 x – 4 6 1

