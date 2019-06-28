PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth created a blueprint for success Wednesday night by constructing several scoring rallies against Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka.
The Blue Devils edged the Nationals 9-6 in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The Senior Legion teams faced each other in the semifinals of the tournament’s Northern Division. Their evening matchup took place at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth.
Sixth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka jumped ahead on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. The seventh-seeded Blue Devils grabbed the momentum in their next three turns at the plate. The team scored nine straight times to take a 9-2 lead in the fourth inning.
The Nationals sliced the gap to 9-6 in their half of the fourth. Both teams had one more turn at bat before the game was called due to time-limit rules. A two-hour time limit was in effect for all tournament matchups except the divisional championship games and overall league title contest.
William Robert helped Plattsmouth with two hits and one run batted in. Sam Campin collected two hits and Logan Blotzer, Adam Eggert, Connor Pohlmeier and Easton Hoschar all drove in one run. Hoschar added a pair of walks for the team.
Jakob Boucher produced two hits for the Nationals. Carter Bornemeier contributed two walks in the game.
Eggert struck out nine batters in 3 2/3 innings for Plattsmouth. Austin Hicks tossed 1 1/3 innings for the team. Jared Drake struck out five Blue Devils in 3 1/3 innings and Levi Offner posted one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will play eighth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water today at 5:30 p.m. at Plattsmouth. The teams will battle in the consolation bracket of the Northern Division. The winner will advance to the fifth-place game Sunday at 1 p.m. at Nebraska City. The seventh-place contest will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Auburn.
Plattsmouth will square off with third-seeded Springfield for the Northern Division championship tonight. The 8 p.m. game will take place at Blue Devil Park.
The winner of tonight’s divisional title matchup will play in the league tournament championship game at 6 p.m. Sunday at Clemmy Holmes Field in Nebraska City. The third-place game will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Nebraska City.
Plattsmouth 016 20 – 9 8 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 200 40 – 6 6 5