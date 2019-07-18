Two Senior Legion baseball teams from Cass County will begin their district tournament schedules this weekend on area diamonds.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Plattsmouth will both participate in postseason action July 19-23. Plattsmouth will take part in the Area B1 Tournament at Nebraska City and E-M/N will play in the Area B2 Tournament at Springfield.
Louisville/Weeping Water withdrew from the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament this week after the Junior Legion squad advanced to the state tournament. Nebraska American Legion officials posted the Area C3 bracket Thursday morning without L/WW on it.
Plattsmouth will be the fifth seed in the Area B1 Tournament. The Blue Devils will square off with fourth-seeded Auburn in the first round at 2 p.m. Friday. The winner will face top-seeded Nebraska City at 8 p.m. Saturday. The loser will play in the elimination bracket at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will be the sixth seed in the Area B2 Tournament. The Nationals will take on third-seeded Lincoln Lutheran at 5 p.m. Friday. The winner will play either second-seeded Omaha Concordia or seventh-seeded Waverly at 5 p.m. Saturday. The loser will play in the elimination bracket at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Admission for games at both Nebraska City and Springfield will be $6 for adults and $4 for students. Veterans will be admitted free of charge at both facilities.