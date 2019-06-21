LINCOLN – Plattsmouth athletes enjoyed a series of successful swings at the plate against Lincoln Christian Thursday night.
The Blue Devils swept an American Legion doubleheader at Den Hartog Field. Plattsmouth’s Junior and Senior Legion teams both won their games by double digits. The Plattsmouth Juniors upped their season mark to 10-3 and the Plattsmouth Seniors improved to 10-12.
Plattsmouth Juniors 16, Lincoln Christian 5
Plattsmouth changed the game’s storyline in the final two innings. The Blue Devils erased a 4-3 deficit with four runs in the top of the sixth. The team then erupted for nine runs in the final inning. Plattsmouth finished with 11 hits and took advantage of five Lincoln Christian errors.
Caden Hinton helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and four runs batted in. Quinton Denton poured in two hits and two RBI and Connor Pohlmeier collected two hits. Ethan Coleman walked three times and Anthony Mejia walked once.
Coleman, Campin and Pohlmeier all saw time on the mound. Coleman worked 4 2/3 innings, Campin threw 1 1/3 innings and Pohlmeier appeared for one inning.
Plattsmouth 021 004 9 – 16 11 3
Lincoln Christian 002 200 1 – 5 11 1
Plattsmouth 10, Lincoln Christian 0
Plattsmouth dominated Lincoln Christian in the Senior Legion matchup. Adam Eggert gave the Blue Devils a boost with his pitching work. He tossed five innings and limited Lincoln Christian to two hits. He also struck out seven Crusaders during the evening.
The Blue Devils put the baseball in play during many of their plate appearances. The team scored once in the second and increased the lead to 6-0 by the fourth inning. Plattsmouth ended action via mercy rule with four runs in the fifth.
Coleman gave Plattsmouth three hits and one RBI at the plate. Aaronn Aho drove in two teammates and Logan Blotzer had one hit and one RBI. Eggert drew a pair of walks for the squad.
Plattsmouth 013 24 – 10 11 1
Lincoln Christian 000 00 – 0 2 1