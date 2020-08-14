You are the owner of this article.
Blue Devils open season with scrimmage
PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth softball players got their first chance to compete in front of a crowd Friday afternoon during their annual preseason scrimmage.

PHS students took part in the Gray-White scrimmage at Blue Devil Park. Plattsmouth coaches divided players into teams and gave them the opportunity to square off on the diamond. Varsity and junior varsity athletes shared spots in the lineups of each squad.

Fans watched the action from the bleachers and behind the outfield fence. PHS coaches and many of the spectators wore masks during the afternoon.

Thirteen upperclassmen will lead this year’s Plattsmouth team. Seniors Emma Field, Paige Druskis, Josie Knust, Kassidy Fisk, Hailey Montes and Paige Colestock will bring a large amount of experience to the squad. Juniors Jessica Meisinger, Hanna Welstead, Krista Hardy, Grace Vandenburgh, Chloe Anson, Kaley Clark and Jayden Barber will enter their third seasons with the program.

Sophomores Presley Day, Amelia Field, Abbie Dasher and Kourtnie Ritter will join freshmen Alyce Combs, Courtney Ehlers, Cierra Richardson, Ireland Todd, Jasmine Cadena and Aimee Dasher on the team.

Plattsmouth will host Papillion-La Vista South in a jamboree game at 6 p.m. Monday. The Blue Devils will start the regular season Thursday, Aug. 20, with a 6:30 p.m. home contest against Wahoo.

