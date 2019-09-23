PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth turned in several winning performances Saturday with a third-place showing in the Plattsmouth Invite.
The Blue Devils played three schools during the softball tournament. Plattsmouth defeated Falls City in the opening round and fell to Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli in the semifinals. PHS notched a victory over North Bend Central in the third-place game.
Plattsmouth 5, Falls City 4
Plattsmouth rallied past the Tigers in the first game of the day. Falls City scored twice in the top of the first inning and stretched the lead to 3-1 in the next frame. The team then used two infield singles, one walk and one error to make it 4-1 in the fourth.
The Blue Devils changed the game’s complexion in the bottom of the fourth. Makayla Cook jumpstarted the rally with a one-out single to right field, and she moved to second base when Grace Vandenburgh was struck by a pitch. Cook sprinted home when Kyleigh Morris ripped a double to the left-field fence, and Vandenburgh scored on a throwing error on the same play.
Paige Druskis and Jessica Meisinger kept the comeback going with consecutive infield singles. Josie Knust gave the team a 5-4 lead when she blasted a two-run double to the fence.
Knust and Morris both finished the game with two hits and two RBI. Meisinger, Druskis, Morris, Cook and Hailey Montes all collected hits for the team.
Vandenburg tossed the first four innings and struck out two Tigers. Poteet entered the game in the fifth and collected the save with two strikeouts.
Falls City 210 10 – 4 3 2
Plattsmouth 100 40 – 5 10 4
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 15, Plattsmouth 3
You have free articles remaining.
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli ended action early with 12 runs in the third inning against the Blue Devils. The Cardinals finished the semifinal matchup with 15 hits.
Poteet collected all three RBI for Plattsmouth. She drove in two runs in the first inning and one run in the third.
Plattsmouth 2 0 1 – 3 3 3
Omaha D/R 2 1 12 – 15 15 2
Plattsmouth 13, North Bend Central 2
Plattsmouth found its scoring rhythm against North Bend Central. The team went ahead 5-2 in the second inning and exploded for eight runs in the third.
Meisinger keyed Plattsmouth’s offense with three hits and one walk. Cook and Knust each had two hits and two RBI and Emma Field produced two RBI.
Poteet pitched four innings and had five strikeouts. She limited North Bend Central to one hit.
Plattsmouth 148 0 – 13 16 1
North Bend Central 200 0 – 2 1 1