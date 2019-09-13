SPRINGFIELD – Plattsmouth softball players found themselves staring at a seven-run deficit early in Thursday night’s game with Platteview.
The Blue Devils almost pulled off a major rally by sticking to their game plan the rest of the way.
Platteview weathered a late Plattsmouth comeback attempt to win 7-6 at Springfield City Park. The Blue Devils moved within one run in the seventh inning and had the bases loaded with two outs.
The Trojans (9-4) jumped on top of the Blue Devils (5-9) in the initial 30 minutes of action. The team took advantage of several throwing errors to plate four runs in the first inning and three more in the second frame.
Plattsmouth began to chip away at the deficit in the top of the fifth. Hanna Welstead reached base on an error and moved to third on Kassidy Fisk’s single and a wild pitch. Welstead then scored when Platteview made an outfield error on a line drive by Paige Druskis.
The inning continued when Fisk came home on a wild pitch. Druskis raced home on an infield error by Platteview to make it 7-3, and Jessica Meisinger later scored from second base on Megan Poteet’s RBI shot to left field.
Plattsmouth catcher Sydni Haugaard kept the Trojans from tacking on additional runs in the fifth and sixth innings. She threw out a pair of Platteview runners trying to steal third base.
The Blue Devils generated more scoring momentum in the seventh inning. Meisinger drew a one-out walk and pinch-hitter Kaley Clark followed her with an infield single. Starting leftfielder Kyleigh Morris then re-entered the game for Clark at first base.
Poteet pulled Plattsmouth within 7-5 when she drove in Meisinger from second base with a single to left field. Josie Knust then came up with two outs and blasted a drive to right field. Morris scored on the play and courtesy runner Emma Field appeared like she would score as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Plattsmouth’s bid to tie the game at 7-7 was wiped out when Knust’s drive rolled under a small section of open fence in right field. The hit was ruled a ground-rule double and Field went back to third base instead of touching home plate.
Platteview intentionally walked Haugaard to load the bases with two outs. The Trojans fielded a sharp grounder and threw to first base in time to escape with the victory.
Poteet produced two hits and two runs batted in for Plattsmouth. Meisinger scored twice after reaching base on an error and walk, and Welstead and Druskis each scored after reaching base on an error.
Knust generated one single, one double and one RBI, Fisk had one hit and one run and Haugaard walked twice. Clark posted one hit and Morris scored once.
Poteet tossed six innings for Plattsmouth. She registered three strikeouts and scattered eight hits.
Plattsmouth will resume its campaign Saturday at the Omaha Mercy Invite. The team will open the tournament at 9 a.m. against Bishop Neumann and will play either Blue River or Platteview at 10:45 a.m. Placement games in the event will begin at 1 p.m.
Plattsmouth 000 040 2 – 6 7 2
Platteview 430 000 x – 7 8 4