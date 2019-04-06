PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls launched a barrage of shots against Nebraska City’s defensive fortress in Thursday night’s soccer match.
NCHS withstood the onslaught just long enough for the victory.
Nebraska City left Blue Devil Stadium with a 1-0 conference triumph. The Pioneers kept Plattsmouth from scoring during an intense final 20 minutes of action. Plattsmouth had one shot strike the crossbar and saw a corner kick land two feet in front of the net during the game’s closing stretch.
Plattsmouth head coach Andrew Wessling said he was proud of the team’s performance. He said the Blue Devils gave themselves a chance to win with their work on both sides of the field.
“I think that’s the best game we’ve played overall,” Wessling said. “We did a lot of really good things. We got a lot of chances at the net and our girls gave a really great effort. I’m very happy with the way we played.”
Plattsmouth nearly got on the scoreboard 17 minutes into the match. The team advanced the ball upfield and directed a left-to-right shot in front of the goal line. The attempt rolled just wide of the net.
Nebraska City (1-5) snapped the scoreless tie at the 20:12 mark. Kaycee Driever gained control of a rebound off an initial shot and fired the ball back into the net.
Plattsmouth (1-6) began to take hold of the game’s momentum after that. PHS goalkeeper Emily Martin made four leaping saves early in the second half to keep the score 1-0, and the Blue Devils began to push more action into Nebraska City’s side of the field.
The team nearly scored with 12:20 to play and then gained several free kicks on Nebraska City penalties. One free kick bounced off the crossbar and another one came close to landing in the net. A corner kick with 5:05 left then fell in a crowd of players in front of the net. Nebraska City goalkeeper Reagan Bassinger dove on the ball before it could cross the goal line.
“Nebraska City controlled things in the first quarter of the game, but after that I thought we controlled the action and did some really nice things, especially on offense,” Wessling said. “Their goalkeeper had a great game and kept us from scoring, but we put a lot of pressure on her. We did a lot of good things and made her earn those saves.”
Wessling said he feels the Blue Devils have made improvements during the first few weeks of the season. Those advancements have come against many of the state’s top teams. Gretna and Papillion-La Vista are both currently ranked in Class A, and Bennington and Conestoga have both already won five matches.
“I know the girls were hoping to see more wins early in the season, but I like the way we’re developing,” Wessling said. “For me it’s been fun to see the girls getting better every day. They’ve been working very hard.”
Nebraska City 1 0 – 1
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary
1st half: 1, Nebraska City, Driever, 20:12