PLATTEVIEW – Plattsmouth’s game plan against Platteview was to spend as much time in the paint as possible on offense.
That strategy nearly gave the Blue Devils a road victory over the Trojans Thursday night.
Platteview survived a late comeback attempt by Plattsmouth in a 59-58 victory. The matchup featured a back-and-forth display of offense in the final five minutes. Plattsmouth scored on nine of its final ten trips of the fourth quarter, and Platteview posted points on eight of its last nine possessions of the game.
Plattsmouth sophomore Hayden Stromsodt highlighted the team’s evening with a career-best 28 points. He went 9-of-17 from the floor and 9-of-10 at the foul line in the game. Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he was pleased to see Stromsodt attack the Trojans with multiple high-percentage looks during the night.
“We knew one of our three post players was going to have a good game against them, because we wanted to pound it inside the whole night,” Tilson said. “All three of our posts are pretty solid, and they’re all capable of having big games for us on both ends of the floor. Hayden happened to be the one who scored a lot tonight, and he did a great job of that. He had a really good game.”
Plattsmouth (4-3) fell behind 8-2 and trailed 17-10 early in the second quarter. The team pulled within 21-18 after Brandt Colbert and Tucker Anderson made consecutive treys and Stromsodt drained a short jumper. Platteview’s Braxton Karnik gave the Trojans a 28-23 halftime lead with his putback at the buzzer.
Platteview (5-3) stretched the gap to 35-25 in the first three minutes of the second half. Plattsmouth whittled the deficit down to 39-37 late in the period and kept it at 46-43 with 4:46 to play.
Both teams then cashed in nearly all of their scoring chances down the stretch. Plattsmouth was forced to foul to stop the clock in the final 1:15, and the Trojans were able to keep the basketball in the hands of senior guard Evan Kingston. He made five late free throws and finished the night with 27 points.
“Number three (Kingston) was connecting on a lot of shots tonight, and he was the one that they were able to get to the line,” Tilson said. “They did a good job of getting the ball to him in that final minute. We were hoping to make some of their other guys take their free throws, but unfortunately they were able to have him take those shots instead.”
Stromsodt added three rebounds, four blocks and one assist to his 28-point total. Hunter Adkins helped PHS with seven points, eight rebounds and two assists, and Anderson collected eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Andrew Rathman ended the night with two points, six boards, one steal and one assist.
Stockton Graham tallied three points, five assists and two rebounds for Plattsmouth. Chandler Cole posted five points, two rebounds and one assist, and Colbert generated five points, four rebounds and two assists.
Plattsmouth 10 13 15 20 – 58
Platteview 13 15 18 13 – 59
Plattsmouth (58)
Cole 2-6 0-0 5, Graham 1-3 1-1 3, Anderson 3-9 0-0 8, Adkins 2-4 2-2 7, Rathman 1-2 0-0 2, Stromsodt 9-17 9-10 28, Colbert 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 20-44 12-13 58.