YANKTON, S.D. – Plattsmouth athletes embarked on a baseball expedition this weekend during a trip to a major tournament in South Dakota.
The Blue Devils took part in the 18th annual Lewis and Clark Wooden Bat Classic. Plattsmouth was part of a division that played Senior Legion baseball games at Riverside Stadium in Yankton, S.D. The Blue Devils joined Yankton, Springfield, Norfolk and Brookings, S.D., for games at the Yankton diamond.
Plattsmouth finished 0-4 in divisional action. The team played a pair of games Friday and copied the schedule on Saturday.
Teams in the Vermillion group included Sioux Falls West, Omaha Concordia, Lincoln Southeast, Vermillion and Tabor, S.D. Teams in the Crofton division included Crofton, Pender and South Dakota squads Dakota Valley, Harrisburg and Renner Post 307. South Dakota teams Hartford-Humboldt, Brandon Valley and Huron joined Blair and Hartington for action in Hartington.
The four divisional winners met in Yankton for semifinals and finals on Sunday. Blair won the tournament title with two victories. The Bears defeated Springfield 10-3 in the semifinals and knocked off Sioux City West 9-4 in the championship game.
Brookings 8, Plattsmouth 1
The Blue Devils opened the tournament Friday afternoon against Brookings. The South Dakota squad scored three times in the third inning and made it 5-1 in the fifth. Brookings added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Easton Hoschar drove in Plattsmouth’s run in the top of the fourth. Brookings gave up six hits to the Blue Devils but was able to keep Plattsmouth from capitalizing on many of the scoring chances.
Plattsmouth 000 100 0 – 1 6 5
Brookings 003 023 x – 8 7 2
Springfield 9, Plattsmouth 1
Springfield jumped ahead in Friday’s second game with multiple early runs. The Trojans posted three runs in each of the first two innings and made it 8-0 in the third.
Jordan Mathewson helped Springfield with two hits, one walk and two runs batted in. Max Waters and Oscar Hinton led Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits apiece.
Springfield 332 01 – 9 8 1
Plattsmouth 000 10 – 1 4 3
Yankton 11, Plattsmouth 3
Yankton defended its home diamond Saturday morning with a five-inning victory. The team crossed the plate three times in the first inning and scored six runs in the third. Plattsmouth came back with two runs in the fourth inning, but Yankton ended action early with solo runs in the next two frames.
Plattsmouth 010 20 – 3 4 6
Yankton 306 11 – 11 7 1
Norfolk 6, Plattsmouth 4
Plattsmouth played a close game with Norfolk early Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils battled back from a 4-1 deficit with three runs in the top of the second. Norfolk went up 5-4 in the bottom of the frame and scored a solo run in the fourth.
Logan Blotzer and Connor Pohlmeier each collected two hits for Plattsmouth. Norfolk pitcher Brandon Ellenwood tossed six innings and had seven strikeouts.
Plattsmouth is scheduled to play three consecutive home games later this week. The Blue Devils will host Auburn on Tuesday, Syracuse on Thursday and Blair on Friday. All three games will begin at 8 p.m.
Plattsmouth 130 000 – 4 7 3
Norfolk 410 10x – 6 7 1