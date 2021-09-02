Blue Devils play in pair of matches

Fans watched Plattsmouth nearly erase a 15-10 deficit in game three. Consecutive kills from Caba and Hobscheidt moved PHS within 19-18, and Torres knocked a kill off a Falls City block attempt to give Plattsmouth a 23-22 lead. The teams were tied at 24-24 before Falls City won the final two points.

“We were right there,” Classen said. “That was a big spot in the match. When they came out on top we seemed to go into sort of a downward spiral after that.”

The Tigers stormed out to a 10-5 lead in game four and remained in control the rest of the way. RaeAnn Thompson scored multiple points with precision-placed attacks in the front near corner, and Reece McNeely pocketed three kills during the stanza. McNeely ended action with a kill off a Plattsmouth block attempt on match point.

Falls City sophomore setter Ashleigh Kirkendall also made a difference with her athleticism. She produced 25 assists during the evening and gave her teammates quality places to attack the volleyball. She also made nine digs and two kills and went 19-of-20 serving with three aces.

FCHS senior Lindsey McNeely finished 19-of-19 at the stripe with five aces and Scholl went 19-of-19 with one ace. Falls City compiled a 93-of-97 serving effort with 11 aces.