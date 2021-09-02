Blue Devils play in pair of matches

Plattsmouth volleyball players continued their busy start to the season this week with a pair of matches against Falls City and Beatrice.
Falls City 3, Plattsmouth 1
Falls City visited Plattsmouth’s gym on Monday night for a non-conference match. The Tigers rallied from an early deficit to win 22-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12.
PHS head coach Ashley Classen said Falls City relied on quality defense to come out ahead. The Tigers finished the match with 57 digs and 66 serve receptions, and they made multiple diving plays to keep rallies going against the Blue Devils. Their defensive efforts limited Plattsmouth to just one ace and a hitting percentage of .087.
“They picked up everything tonight,” Classen said. “They didn’t let us get anything going, and we hit some pretty good shots the whole night. They just played extremely well on defense and played smart.”
Plattsmouth began the night with a successful string of points. Kills from Katie Torres and Payton Haugaard tied the match at 17-17, and kills by Lyndsey Caba and Sydney Hobscheidt gave the Blue Devils a 22-20 lead. Hobscheidt’s tip kill broke a 22-22 tie in Plattsmouth’s favor, and consecutive hitting errors by Falls City created the final outcome.
The teams were tied at 10-10 in game two before the Tigers began to take control. Falls City went ahead 16-14 and won the rest of the rallies. Makinley Scholl’s kill to the far corner iced the game for FCHS.
Fans watched Plattsmouth nearly erase a 15-10 deficit in game three. Consecutive kills from Caba and Hobscheidt moved PHS within 19-18, and Torres knocked a kill off a Falls City block attempt to give Plattsmouth a 23-22 lead. The teams were tied at 24-24 before Falls City won the final two points.
“We were right there,” Classen said. “That was a big spot in the match. When they came out on top we seemed to go into sort of a downward spiral after that.”
The Tigers stormed out to a 10-5 lead in game four and remained in control the rest of the way. RaeAnn Thompson scored multiple points with precision-placed attacks in the front near corner, and Reece McNeely pocketed three kills during the stanza. McNeely ended action with a kill off a Plattsmouth block attempt on match point.
Falls City sophomore setter Ashleigh Kirkendall also made a difference with her athleticism. She produced 25 assists during the evening and gave her teammates quality places to attack the volleyball. She also made nine digs and two kills and went 19-of-20 serving with three aces.
FCHS senior Lindsey McNeely finished 19-of-19 at the stripe with five aces and Scholl went 19-of-19 with one ace. Falls City compiled a 93-of-97 serving effort with 11 aces.
Hobscheidt paced Plattsmouth’s offense with nine kills. She also made two solo blocks, eight digs and 26 serve receptions. Gracie Stonner led Plattsmouth’s back row with 28 serve receptions and 22 digs. She also went 12-of-12 serving with one ace and added one kill and one assist.
Caba finished her night with 18 assists, nine kills and five digs, and Torres pocketed seven kills, one ace block, 11 digs and 23 serve receptions. Riley Pletka posted four kills, seven assisted blocks and five digs for the team.
Haugaard produced four kills, seven digs and eight assists and went 15-of-16 serving. Josey Freel collected five kills and one ace block and Gertie Yoder made one assist. Riley Edmonds and Sara Konkler each saw court time in the match.
Beatrice 3, Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth traveled to Beatrice on Tuesday night for Trailblazer Conference action. Beatrice athletes defended their home gym with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 victory.
Haugaard and Pletka each connected on five kills for Plattsmouth. Both Blue Devils did well at the net, as Haugaard posted a .400 hitting percentage and Pletka had a .364 hitting percentage. Haugaard went 12-of-13 serving with one ace and added three assists and one solo block, while Pletka added two ace serves and two assisted blocks.
Stonner posted a double-double of 17 digs and 29 serve receptions and Caba generated 14 assists and six digs. Torres collected 13 serve receptions, seven digs and three kills, and Hobscheidt ended the night with four kills, ten digs, two solo blocks and a 10-of-10 serving effort.