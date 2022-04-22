Blue Devils play pair of baseball games

Plattsmouth baseball athletes competed on back-to-back days this week with games against Omaha Gross and Nebraska City.

Omaha Gross 10, Plattsmouth 1

Plattsmouth hosted Omaha Gross on Wednesday in a game that went the way of the Cougars. Omaha Gross jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second inning and increased the gap to 9-1 after four frames. OGHS finished the day with four doubles and one home run.

Connor Capece led the Cougars with five runs batted in. He went 2-for-3 with one home run, one double and one walk. Nick Boring added one single, two doubles, one walk and three RBI for the team.

Sam Campin guided Plattsmouth’s offense with one single, three walks and one run. Evan Miller pocketed one single and one walk, T.J. Fitzpatrick produced two singles and Drew Iverson and Henry Loontjer each walked once. Gage Olsen reached once for Plattsmouth on an error.

Sam Campin and Henry Loontjer each made three defensive assists. Clayton Mayfield posted two defensive assists and Iverson made one defensive assist.

Gabe Villamonte produced six strikeouts and allowed nine hits and five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Iverson pitched 1 1/3 innings and had three strikeouts. He allowed two hits and three earned runs.

Ryan McElmeel tossed six innings for Omaha Gross. He struck out seven batters and allowed three hits and five walks. Joseph Rempe struck out one batter in one inning of relief.

Omaha Gross 060 301 0 – 10 11 2

Plattsmouth 100 000 0 – 1 4 2

Nebraska City 1, Plattsmouth 0 (8 inn.)

Iverson enjoyed one of the best pitching days in Plattsmouth history on Thursday afternoon. He struck out 18 Nebraska City batters in 7 1/3 innings. He scattered six hits and allowed zero walks and one earned run in his 110-pitch performance.

Nebraska City sophomore Keston Holman matched Iverson on the mound throughout the day. He struck out 13 Blue Devils and allowed four hits and one walk in seven innings. He tossed 107 pitches in front of home fans.

The Trailblazer Conference rivals matched zeroes on the scoreboard for the first seven innings. NCHS relief pitcher Sloan Pelican allowed one hit in the eighth inning but worked out of a jam to keep Plattsmouth scoreless. Colton Snyder delivered the game-winning RBI sacrifice fly to bring Pelican home in the bottom of the frame.

Evan Miller led the Blue Devils at the plate with one double and one single. Villamonte, Loontjer and Dylan Eby each delivered one single, Olsen produced one walk and Parker Aughenbaugh collected one sacrifice bunt.

Iverson became the first Plattsmouth pitcher to reach the 18-strikeout mark in one game. He currently has 59 strikeouts in his seven appearances this spring. He has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 59-7.

Plattsmouth 000 000 00 – 0 5 0

Nebraska City 000 000 01 – 1 6 0

