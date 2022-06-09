Blue Devils play pair of games at Auburn

AUBURN – Plattsmouth baseball players traveled to Auburn on Wednesday night for a pair of close games with the Bulldogs.

Auburn 7, Plattsmouth Juniors 6

Auburn rallied past the Blue Devils in the Junior Legion matchup. The Bulldogs scored a solo run in the bottom of the eighth inning to win.

The teams traded scoring outbursts in the first five innings. Plattsmouth connected on solo runs in the first and third innings and Auburn produced two runs in the third.

Plattsmouth went ahead 5-2 in the top of the sixth and maintained a 6-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh. Auburn extended the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh and posted the winning run in the eighth.

Gabe Villamonte helped Plattsmouth with three hits, one walk and two runs batted in. Henry Loontjer generated three hits and two RBI and Ethan Walker and Louis Ingram each walked once.

Plattsmouth 101 003 10 – 6 13 2

Auburn 002 001 31 – 7 11 1

Plattsmouth Seniors 2, Auburn 0

Drew Iverson ensured Plattsmouth would win the Senior Legion game with his performance on the mound. Iverson struck out 12 Bulldogs and kept Auburn off the scoreboard the entire night. He scattered four hits in the pitching victory.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the fifth inning. Trent Elshire delivered a two-run hit to put the Blue Devils ahead. Plattsmouth’s defense made the 2-0 margin stay intact the rest of the way.

Elshire led Plattsmouth’s offense with four hits and two RBI. Sam Campin collected one hit and one walk, Gage Olsen produced one hit and Evan Miller and Max Waters each drew one walk.

Aiden Worthy and Brad Hall each pitched for Auburn. Worthy registered nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings and Hall posted two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Plattsmouth 000 020 0 – 2 6 0

Auburn 000 000 0 – 0 4 0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.