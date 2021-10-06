Blue Devils play postseason softball game

BELLEVUE – A running catch by Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne in the bottom of the seventh inning kept Plattsmouth from extending its softball season Monday.
The Cardinals edged Plattsmouth 10-8 in the first round of the Subdistrict B1-1 Tournament at Omaha Gross. Fifth-seeded Omaha R/D scored three runs in the top of the seventh and escaped a PHS rally threat in the bottom of the inning to win.
The teams gave fans at the Omaha Gross diamond a large amount of action to watch. Plattsmouth erased an early 1-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the second. Krista Hardy knocked a single to center and Aimee Dasher drew a one-out walk for PHS. Chloe Anson brought her teammates home with a two-run double to the fence in right-center.
Plattsmouth took a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. Amelia Field drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on Hardy’s double to the fence in left. Ireland Todd came through for the team with a two-run line drive to right field.
Omaha R/D swiped away the game’s momentum with five runs in the sixth. Kylie Troshynski, Kyra Bekaert, Nora Landenfeld, Sophia Pisarik and Agnes Lampe scored during the inning. Ella Hiddleston, Gabi McGill and Brooklyn Casey all had RBI at-bats for the team.
The Blue Devils regrouped with a four-run outburst in the sixth. Dasher reached on an error and Anson posted a single to left. Dasher came home on Todd’s RBI single to center and Anson flew to the plate on a wild pitch. Todd later scored on an error to knot things at 7-7. Jessica Meisinger reached on an infield error and came home on a RBI double by Courtney Ehlers.
The Cardinals soared ahead in the seventh with three runs. Lindsay Bauer produced a two-run double and Lampe drilled a RBI triple in the inning.
The Blue Devils gained a chance to either tie or win the game in the final frame. Cierra Richardson and Anson both reached base with two outs. Todd then launched a screaming shot to left field. Bauer charged ahead and caught the softball near her shoelaces to end the game.
Todd led Plattsmouth’s offense with three singles, three runs batted in and one run scored. Anson produced one single, one double, one fielder’s choice, two RBI and one run, and Hardy generated one single, one double and two runs.
Dasher reached base on two errors and one walk and scored twice. Richardson tallied one single and one walk, Field drew two walks and scored once and Ehlers had one double and one RBI. Meisinger reached base once on an error and scored once, and Grace VanDenburgh helped the team with one walk.
VanDenburgh tossed all seven innings for the Blue Devils. She collected one strikeout in the game.
Plattsmouth finished its season 11-17. Anson, Hardy, Meisinger and VanDenburgh were the team’s four seniors.
Omaha R/D 011 005 3 – 10 14 3
Plattsmouth 020 204 0 – 8 9 2