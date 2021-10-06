Blue Devils play postseason softball game

BELLEVUE – A running catch by Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne in the bottom of the seventh inning kept Plattsmouth from extending its softball season Monday.

The Cardinals edged Plattsmouth 10-8 in the first round of the Subdistrict B1-1 Tournament at Omaha Gross. Fifth-seeded Omaha R/D scored three runs in the top of the seventh and escaped a PHS rally threat in the bottom of the inning to win.

The teams gave fans at the Omaha Gross diamond a large amount of action to watch. Plattsmouth erased an early 1-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the second. Krista Hardy knocked a single to center and Aimee Dasher drew a one-out walk for PHS. Chloe Anson brought her teammates home with a two-run double to the fence in right-center.

Plattsmouth took a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. Amelia Field drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on Hardy’s double to the fence in left. Ireland Todd came through for the team with a two-run line drive to right field.

Omaha R/D swiped away the game’s momentum with five runs in the sixth. Kylie Troshynski, Kyra Bekaert, Nora Landenfeld, Sophia Pisarik and Agnes Lampe scored during the inning. Ella Hiddleston, Gabi McGill and Brooklyn Casey all had RBI at-bats for the team.