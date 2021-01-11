Blue Devils play Rams in MAC Shootout

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Glenwood overcame solid shooting by the Plattsmouth boys on Saturday afternoon with an offense that was just as proficient.

The Rams defeated Plattsmouth 75-61 in the MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center. The teams played in a back-and-forth showdown that included many shots at both ends of the court.

Glenwood (8-1)) entered the game with one of the top offenses in western Iowa. The Rams are second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference in both points (535) and field goals (200) and lead the league in 3-pointers (58).

GHS senior forward Ryan Blum is currently the top scorer in Class 3A in the state with 221 points. Sophomore Caden Johnson is third in the Hawkeye Ten Conference with 33 assists, and senior guard Ben Hughes has made 43.8 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The Blue Devils (4-5) slowed down Glenwood’s scoring attack in the first quarter. Plattsmouth made several stops on the defensive end and kept the game tied at 11-11 after eight minutes.

Glenwood jumped ahead of Plattsmouth in the middle two periods. The Rams erupted for 23 points in the second quarter and added 24 points in the third stanza. The team held off Plattsmouth’s fourth-quarter rally attempt with 17 points.