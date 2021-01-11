Blue Devils play Rams in MAC Shootout

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Glenwood overcame solid shooting by the Plattsmouth boys on Saturday afternoon with an offense that was just as proficient.
The Rams defeated Plattsmouth 75-61 in the MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center. The teams played in a back-and-forth showdown that included many shots at both ends of the court.
Glenwood (8-1)) entered the game with one of the top offenses in western Iowa. The Rams are second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference in both points (535) and field goals (200) and lead the league in 3-pointers (58).
GHS senior forward Ryan Blum is currently the top scorer in Class 3A in the state with 221 points. Sophomore Caden Johnson is third in the Hawkeye Ten Conference with 33 assists, and senior guard Ben Hughes has made 43.8 percent of his 3-point attempts.
The Blue Devils (4-5) slowed down Glenwood’s scoring attack in the first quarter. Plattsmouth made several stops on the defensive end and kept the game tied at 11-11 after eight minutes.
Glenwood jumped ahead of Plattsmouth in the middle two periods. The Rams erupted for 23 points in the second quarter and added 24 points in the third stanza. The team held off Plattsmouth’s fourth-quarter rally attempt with 17 points.
Blum guided Glenwood with 33 points. He went 13-of-22 from the floor and 3-of-5 from the line during the day. Hughes sank four 3-pointers during his 14-point performance, and Johnson delivered 12 points and four assists in the game.
Plattsmouth shot 45 percent from the floor and 11-of-14 at the free-throw line. The Blue Devils generated assists on 17 of their 21 baskets and picked up 24 rebounds against the Rams. PHS made eight 3-pointers at the Mid-America Center.
Jack Alexander guided Plattsmouth’s offense with 21 points. He sank four 3-pointers and added six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Dakota Minshall generated ten points, four assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block for PHS. Hayden Stromsodt collected seven points, four blocks, ten rebounds and two assists, and Adam Eggert posted nine points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Kevin Winscot ended the game with eight points, one rebound, one assist and one block, and Owen Prince produced six points, two assists and two steals. Sam Campin made one rebound, one assist and one block and Caleb Wiseman collected one steal. Braden Widick and Randall Aguilar each saw court time for the team.
Glenwood 11 23 24 17 – 75
Plattsmouth 11 16 21 13 – 61
Plattsmouth (61)
Eggert 4-7 0-0 9, Prince 2-6 2-3 6, Minshall 4-7 1-1 10, Alexander 6-10 5-6 21, Stromsodt 2-5 3-4 7, Campin 0-3 0-0 0, Winscot 3-6 0-0 8, Aguilar 0-2 0-0 0, Widick 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 11-14 61.