Blue Devils play Rockets, Pioneers

Plattsmouth athletes enjoyed playing on their home court Tuesday night during volleyball matchups with a pair of schools.

Syracuse 2, Plattsmouth 0

Syracuse stopped the Blue Devils 25-15, 25-22 in the opening match of a triangular in the PHS gym. The Rockets defeated Nebraska City 25-16, 25-10 in the second match of the evening.

Syracuse compiled a .348 hitting percentage in the match and collected 31 kills. Lily Vollertsen had 11 kills on 20 swings and Delainey Cast added eight kills on 16 attempts.

Katie Torres, Lyndsey Caba and Sydney Hobscheidt all had three kills for Plattsmouth. Hobscheidt added one ace, four digs, one assist and 17 serve receptions. Torres picked up six serve receptions and Caba tallied one ace, one solo block, one dig and eight assists.

Gracie Stonner delivered six digs and nine serve receptions and went 7-of-7 serving with one ace. Payton Haugaard pocketed two kills, two digs and one assist for Plattsmouth, and Riley Pletka had one kill, two digs and two assisted blocks. Josey Freel chipped in two kills against the Rockets.

Plattsmouth 2, Nebraska City 0