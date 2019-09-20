Plattsmouth softball players competed against three opponents this week during trips outside city limits.
Nebraska City 8, Plattsmouth 5
The Blue Devils visited Nebraska City on Tuesday night for a matchup of conference rivals. The Pioneers snapped a 4-4 tie with one run in the bottom of the third inning and a three-run outburst in the fourth.
Sydni Haugaard helped Plattsmouth with two hits and one RBI. Megan Poteet posted a pair of hits, Josie Knust drove in one run and Kyleigh Morris walked once.
Poteet pitched six innings and struck out four Pioneers. Nebraska City’s Abby Balfour registered five strikeouts during her complete game.
Plattsmouth 202 001 0 – 5 5 1
Nebraska City 041 300 x – 8 12 6
Auburn 13, Plattsmouth 4
Plattsmouth traveled to Auburn on Thursday for a double dual involving Auburn, Plattsmouth, Falls City and Platteview. The Blue Devils played Auburn at 4:30 p.m. and Falls City in a 6 p.m. matchup.
The Bulldogs showcased a powerful offense against Plattsmouth. Auburn erased a 3-0 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The team then tacked eight runs on the scoreboard in the fifth to end action early.
Paige Druskis led Plattsmouth’s offense with three hits. Poteet collected two hits and one walk, Jessica Meisinger produced two hits and Morris walked once.
Plattsmouth 300 10 – 4 9 0
Auburn 500 08 – 13 14 1
Falls City 8, Plattsmouth 6
Falls City stunned Plattsmouth in the day’s second game. The Tigers trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth but made that deficit disappear in a hurry. Falls City scored seven times in the frame to go up 8-4.
Plattsmouth nearly came back in the final inning. The team scored twice before FCHS was able to weather the storm.
Poteet gave Plattsmouth a major boost on offense with five RBI. Meisinger chipped in three hits for the team.
PHS will host the Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday. Games are scheduled to take place both at Blue Devil Park and Rhylander Park. The first round will begin at 9 a.m.
Plattsmouth 202 000 2 – 6 11 1
Falls City 000 107 x – 8 15 0