Plattsmouth baseball players continued their busy stretch of the spring season this week with three games against area opponents.
Platte Valley 10, Plattsmouth 3
The Blue Devils traveled to Ashland on Thursday afternoon for a matchup with Platte Valley. The Patriots used a five-run fourth inning to win the contest. The team broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth and tacked on three insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Aaronn Aho guided Plattsmouth’s offense with two doubles and one walk. Jack Glup had one single, one walk and one run batted in, and Adam Eggert posted one single, one walk and one run. Eggert also reached once on an error.
Oscar Hinton drove in one run, Logan Blotzer tallied one single and one walk and Jacob Davis walked once, was struck by a pitch and reached on an error. Jehu Montes posted one sacrifice bunt, Zane Renner walked once and Max Waters and Ethan Coleman each scored once.
Glup made three defensive assists for PHS and Aho and Hinton each had one defensive assist.
Plattsmouth 101 010 0 – 3 5 0
Platte Valley 002 512 x – 10 9 2
Plattsmouth 3, Omaha South 2
Plattsmouth defeated the Packers at Blue Devil Stadium Friday afternoon. PHS scored three times in the bottom of the fourth and held off Omaha South’s rally attempt in the seventh.
Glup helped the team with one single, one walk, one run and two RBI. Nathan Konkler generated a pair of sacrifices and Davis had one single and one RBI.
Hinton collected one single and one run, Aho delivered one single and William Robert scored once. Glup added one walk in the victory.
Eggert played a key role with his work on the mound. He tossed a complete game and allowed two hits and zero walks. He struck out ten Omaha South batters in his 92-pitch performance.
Omaha South 100 000 1 – 2 2 0
Plattsmouth 000 300 x – 3 4 1
Bennington 11, Plattsmouth 1
Bennington hosted the Blue Devils Monday night in a conference matchup. The teams were tied 1-1 after three innings but Bennington controlled action after that. The Badgers scored ten straight runs to end the game after five innings.
Bennington collected six doubles and eight walks during the night. Cody Flynn blasted two doubles and Kyler Essink had one double and three RBI. Nick Bohn, Cooper Prososki and Anthony Comfort all added two RBI.
Plattsmouth 001 00 – 1 2 1
Bennington 100 55 – 11 9 2