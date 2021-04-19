Blue Devils play twice in home tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth boys soccer athletes played twice in front of their home fans Saturday in a four-school tournament.
The Blue Devils hosted the Plattsmouth Invite during the morning and early afternoon. Plattsmouth welcomed Ralston, Platteview and Madison to the PHS campus for matches. The team squared off with Platteview in the first round and played Madison in the third-place contest.
Platteview 5, Plattsmouth 1
Jay DeWitt and Jacob Cargile helped the Trojans stop the Blue Devils in the first round. They combined for four goals and three assists in the first half to give Platteview a winning edge.
Plattsmouth’s defense held firm for the first 16 minutes at Blue Devil Stadium. Platteview then jumped on the scoreboard with a pair of goals in less than two minutes. Cargile delivered assists to DeWitt for goals at the 24:48 and 23:12 marks of the first half.
Plattsmouth goalkeeper Nico Ozuna kept the margin 2-0 with a noteworthy save eight minutes later. Platteview drilled a rocket towards the top of the net, but Ozuna knocked the shot out of harm’s way with a leaping one-handed effort.
Cargile made it 3-0 after he controlled the ball with one leg near the top of the penalty box. He redirected the ball to the ground and kicked it into the net in one motion. Cargile then made a leaping pass to DeWitt near the net to set up a hat-trick opportunity late in the half.
Platteview’s final goal came with 38:51 left to play. Jackson Fluckey collected the ball on a fast break and found pay dirt with a quick shot. Plattsmouth contained Platteview for the rest of the morning in front of a supportive student section.
Platteview 4 1 – 5
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary
1st half: 1, Platteview, DeWitt, 24:48, 2, Platteview, DeWitt, 23:12, 3, Platteview, Cargile, 6:25, 4, Platteview, DeWitt, 2:20
2nd half: 5, Platteview, Fluckey, 38:51
Madison 7, Plattsmouth 1
Madison took down the Blue Devils in the tournament’s third-place match. The Dragons rebounded from a 2-1 setback to Ralston in the other first-round game.
Plattsmouth will continue the season Tuesday against Conestoga. The teams will play at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
2021 Plattsmouth Invite
1st round: Platteview 5, Plattsmouth 0
1st round: Ralston 2, Madison 1