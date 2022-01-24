Blue Devils pocket awards at Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth wrestlers made multiple trips to the medal podium Saturday with their performances at the Plattsmouth Invite.

The Blue Devils finished fourth in the 15-team event with 126 points. Six PHS athletes earned medals at the tournament, which featured schools from across the eastern half of the state. Matches took place on five mats in the main and auxiliary gyms.

Josh Colgrove spearheaded Plattsmouth’s race up the team charts with a championship at 170 pounds. Colgrove (29-2) pinned his first two opponents in 41 and 30 seconds before facing Seward’s Nolan Hill (29-7) in the title bout. Colgrove edged Hill 1-0 to secure the top medal.

Cael Nielsen (120 pounds), Cameron Aughenbaugh (182), Josh Adkins (195) and Caleb Adkins (220) produced plenty of points with second-place awards.

Nielsen (11-3) posted one pin and one decision before running into Lincoln East’s Gabriel Turman (28-1) in the title bout. Aughenbaugh (23-7) pocketed two pins and one decision to reach his title match. Elkhorn’s Mason Villwok improved to 33-2 with a 7-0 victory.

Adkins (24-5) generated two pins before meeting Waverly’s Wyatt Fanning (24-3) in the first-place contest. Adkins (16-8) tallied one pin and one decision before running into Nebraska City’s Mikah Ruiz (29-3) in the championship matchup.

Mathew Zitek added a fifth-place medal for Plattsmouth at 160 pounds. Zitek (19-13) pinned two opponents and collected one decision and one victory by medical forfeit during the day.

Waverly and Lincoln East were involved in a close race for the team championship. Waverly ended the tournament with 197 points and Lincoln East placed second with 192.5 points. The Vikings are currently ranked fourth in Class B and Lincoln East is ranked fourth in Class A.

Team Results

Waverly 197, Lincoln East 192.5, Nebraska City 133, Plattsmouth 126, Pierce 121, Ralston 92, Bellevue East 84, Elkhorn 81, Falls City 67.5, Fairbury 64, Seward 62.5, Norris 61, Grand Island Northwest 59, Auburn 35, Lincoln High 21

Plattsmouth Results

120 – Cael Nielsen (2nd)

Pinned Hunter Teeters (BVE) 1:41, dec. Carlos Prados (NCY) 2-1, pinned by Gabriel Turman (LCE) 5:41

126 – Randy Morehead

Pinned by Isaiah Adams (PRC) 0:40, pinned by Treyton Hobson (SEW) 2:00

132 – Chance Larsen

Pinned by Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) 1:00, pinned by Landon Karre (ELK) 1:31

138 – Logan Wooten

Dec. by Andres Pro (NCY) 7-2, pinned Max Yendra (GINW) 3:32, dec. by Thaw Kwa (LNH) 10-5

145 – Bryce Neuin

Pinned by Michael Mass (RAL) 1:16, dec. by Jesse Cruse (LNH) 9-4

160 – Mathew Zitek (5th)

Pinned Riley Arner (FRB) 2:26, maj. dec. by Miguel James (RAL) 15-7, pinned Bo Bushhousen (GINW) 3:27, won by medical forfeit over Sean Stara (ELK), dec. Joao Croteau (NOR) 3-2

170 – Josh Colgrove (1st)

Pinned Eric Hall (NOR) 0:41, pinned Brody Schmielau (ELK) 0:30, dec. Nolan Hill (SEW) 1-0

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (2nd)

Pinned Kaden Johnson (NCY) 0:35, pinned Marshall Chandler (BVE) 3:46, dec. Caleb Schwerdtfeger (LCE) 8-2, dec. by Mason Villwok (ELK) 7-0

195 – Josh Adkins (2nd)

Pinned Ty Sidzyik (BVE) 2:25, pinned Thomas Fields (FCY) 1:43, dec. by Wyatt Fanning (WAV) 18-11

220 – Caleb Adkins (2nd)

Pinned Nick Erickson (PRC) 2:33, dec. Nate Leininger (WAV) 7-5, pinned by Mikah Ruiz (NCY) 4:44

285 – Eli Michel

Pinned by D.J. Robinson-Long (ELK) 2:57, pinned by Enrique Foster (BVE) 1:37

