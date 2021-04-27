Blue Devils pocket pair of road victories

Plattsmouth baseball players drove to winning destinations this week during road trips to Fairbury and Fort Calhoun.

Plattsmouth 7, Fairbury 5

Plattsmouth went to Fairbury on Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the Jeffs. The Blue Devils left the diamond with a victory after collecting seven hits and five walks in the game.

Plattsmouth wiped away an early 2-0 deficit with three runs in the third inning, and the team snapped a 3-3 tie with a solo run in the top of the sixth. PHS then collected a trio of runs in the seventh to create enough cushion on the scoreboard.

Trent Elshire helped the Blue Devils on offense with one double, one single, one run batted in and one run scored. Adam Eggert produced two runs and two RBI after he reached base on two singles and one error. Ethan Coleman also had a productive day with one double and two RBI.

Evan Miller generated one double, one walk and one RBI for the Blue Devils, and Quinton Denton posted one single, one walk and one RBI. Drew Iverson walked and scored twice, Sam Campin walked and scored once and Max Waters and Colton Rankin were each struck once by a pitch.