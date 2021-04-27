Blue Devils pocket pair of road victories

Plattsmouth baseball players drove to winning destinations this week during road trips to Fairbury and Fort Calhoun.
Plattsmouth 7, Fairbury 5
Plattsmouth went to Fairbury on Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the Jeffs. The Blue Devils left the diamond with a victory after collecting seven hits and five walks in the game.
Plattsmouth wiped away an early 2-0 deficit with three runs in the third inning, and the team snapped a 3-3 tie with a solo run in the top of the sixth. PHS then collected a trio of runs in the seventh to create enough cushion on the scoreboard.
Trent Elshire helped the Blue Devils on offense with one double, one single, one run batted in and one run scored. Adam Eggert produced two runs and two RBI after he reached base on two singles and one error. Ethan Coleman also had a productive day with one double and two RBI.
Evan Miller generated one double, one walk and one RBI for the Blue Devils, and Quinton Denton posted one single, one walk and one RBI. Drew Iverson walked and scored twice, Sam Campin walked and scored once and Max Waters and Colton Rankin were each struck once by a pitch.
T.J. Fitzpatrick crossed the plate once for Plattsmouth. He reached base once on an error and a second time on a fielder’s choice. Eggert, Fitzpatrick and Clyde Hinton stole a pair of bases and Waters and Campin each made one steal.
Gabe Villamonte produced five defensive assists and Campin made three defensive assists. Waters had two defensive assists and was involved in a double play with Iverson.
Campin and Elshire saw time for Plattsmouth on the pitching mound. Campin threw five innings and allowed nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Elshire tossed two innings and yielded two hits and zero walks with two strikeouts.
Plattsmouth 003 001 3 – 7 7 2
Fairbury 110 010 2 – 5 11 2
Plattsmouth 18, Fort Calhoun 16
The Blue Devils and Pioneers showcased their offenses during an 11-inning game Monday night. They played for three hours, 45 minutes before Plattsmouth left the diamond in a winning mood.
Both teams put up big numbers on the scoreboard in the first six innings. Fort Calhoun went ahead 12-8 with an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth, and Plattsmouth countered with a seven-run explosion in the next inning. FCHS then tied the game at 15-15 with several at-bats in the bottom of the sixth.
The bullpens kept the scoring in check for the next four innings. Fort Calhoun relief pitcher Jake Seina threw 102 pitches and Eggert delivered 65 pitches in relief for Plattsmouth. Eggert earned the victory by finishing the game in the 11th.
Fort Calhoun threw 210 pitches and Plattsmouth made 198 pitches in the game. The teams combined for 126 plate appearances, 35 hits and 15 walks.
Eggert helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two doubles, one single, one sacrifice fly, two runs and six RBI. Iverson pocketed four singles, one run and two RBI, and Waters gave the Blue Devils one double, two singles, one walk, four runs and four RBI. Waters also reached base twice on errors in the game.
Elshire was struck once by a pitch and reached base once on a fielder’s choice. He also had two singles, one run and two RBI. Fitzpatrick played a key role with one triple, three walks, three runs and two RBI, and Hinton tallied one double, one walk, one sacrifice bunt and three runs. He also reached base once on an error and was struck once by a pitch.
Coleman scored twice after reaching base on a walk and fielder’s choice. Denton delivered two singles, one run and one RBI, and Miller helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two singles. William Robert scored once for the team as a pinch-runner.
Seina kept Fort Calhoun in contention with five singles and four RBI. Zach Faucher added one triple, three singles, three RBI and three runs for the Pioneers.
Eggert, Waters, Elshire and Villamonte combined for 16 strikeouts during the day. Eggert and Elshire each faced 22 batters, Waters pitched to ten Pioneers and Villamonte faced seven hitters.